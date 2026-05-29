Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $600,000 to Help Local Governments Plan for Improvements to Their Communities

This funding, through the Municipal Assistance Program (MAP), will support projects in 14 counties.

Governor Josh Shapiro is focused on strengthening Pennsylvania’s communities through strategic investments and is calling for another $2 million for the continued support of MAP in his 2026-27 proposed budget.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced $621,156 in grants to 14 projects through the Municipal Assistance Program (MAP) to help local governments plan for and effectively implement a variety of services and improvements to support residents and strengthen their communities.

These MAP awards can be used to cover costs related to comprehensive community plans, land use ordinances, transit revitalization studies, regional police and fire services, shared personnel agreements, boundary change studies, and more.

“All across Pennsylvania, local governments work hard every day to serve their communities and plan for the future,” said Secretary Siger. “The Municipal Assistance Program is a critical tool designed to assist municipalities and counties design, develop, and implement important programs and plans to address the needs of their communities.”

This round of awards includes the following. The full list of awards can be found online.

West Deer Township in Allegheny County received $62,292 to update its existing comprehensive plan from 2011 to manage residential and industrial growth.

London Britain Township in Chester County received $13,000 to update its 1992 open Space, Recreation, and Environmental Resources Plan to ensure the preservation and protection of the White Clay Creek Preserve.

Lebanon County Regional Police Department in Lebanon County received $10,868 to modernize computers and forensic equipment to enhance investigative capabilities and streamline case management.

West Side Council of Government in Luzerne County received $15,000 to develop a Strategic Development Plan to increase membership and provide technical assistance and regional planning to infrastructure projects.

Hanover Borough in York County received $36,226 to update its comprehensive planning document to assist borough leadership in the future growth and development over the next decade.

The MAP grants provide a full range of vital programs, training, and services to resolve problems at the local level. Municipalities and counties can apply for this funding to cover up to 50 percent of eligible costs related to the development and implementation of community planning and shared services programs.

During his first year in office, Governor Josh Shapiro secured a $1.5 million increase — nearly 266 percent — in Municipal Assistance Program funding to help local governments plan for and effectively implement a variety of services, improvements, and soundly managed development. Governor Shapiro secured $2 million for the program in the 2024-25 state budget and is again calling for continued funding for the MAP program in his 2026-27 budget proposal.

For more information about DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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