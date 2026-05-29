Chung Sends Financial Relief Legislation to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Fighting to reduce the cost of living for Illinois households, state Rep. Chung, D-Bloomington, is advancing a series of bills to the governor’s desk cutting costs on everyday purchases and utilities, banning gimmicks that raise prices, and requiring businesses to fairly compensate consumers.

“Despite so many contributors to the unfathomable high costs we’re seeing being at the national and international level, I’m doing what I can to make an impact in our community and across the state,” said Chung. “These bills are a first step in making life more affordable in our community.”

Chung worked to pass the following cost-cutting measures:

House Bill 45: Expands access to savings by requiring retailers to honor all advertised sales or coupons, even if customers cannot access an app or operate digital coupons.

House Bill 228: Cracks down on junk fees and hidden costs by requiring businesses to disclose all mandatory fees and charges added on top of an advertised purchase price.

House Bill 4044: Strengthening consumer rights by banning no-return policies that limit customers to store credit for unused, unopened items for most purchases.

House Bill 4514: Allowing residents to voice opposition to general rate increases by requiring public utility companies fully inform residents of their rights prior to a rate proposal.



All four measures successfully advanced through House and Senate chambers. They await governor consideration before being signed into law.