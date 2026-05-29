Mussman Sends Major Affordability Initiatives to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Fighting to restore affordability for Illinois households, state Rep. Michelle Mussman, D-Schaumburg, is supporting a series of bills cutting costs on everyday purchases and utilities, banning gimmicks that raise prices and requiring businesses to fairly compensate consumers.

“Right now, prices are increasing on everything from groceries to rent to fuel. Most of these costs are regulated at the federal level, but there’s still steps we can take at the state level,” said Mussman. “In Illinois, we’re looking for creative and impactful ways to lighten the financial burden families across our state are battling.”

Mussman backed the following cost-cutting measures:

House Bill 45: Expands access to savings by requiring retailers to honor all advertised sales or coupons, even if customers cannot access an app or operate digital coupons.

House Bill 228: Cracks down on junk fees and hidden costs by requiring businesses to disclose all mandatory fees and charges added on top of an advertised purchase price.

House Bill 4044: Strengthening consumer rights by banning no-return policies that limit customers to store credit for unused, unopened items for most purchases.

House Bill 4514: Allowing residents to voice opposition to general rate increases by requiring public utility companies fully inform residents of their rights prior to a rate proposal.



All four measures successfully advanced through House and Senate chambers. They await governor consideration before being signed into law.