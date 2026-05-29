Grasse Measure Cutting Costs of Menopause Symptom Care, Promoting Awareness, Passes Legislature

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A measure backed by state Rep. Nicolle Grasse, D-Arlington Heights, designed to cut the cost of medical care for menopause symptoms while cracking down on workplace discrimination, passed the legislature Thursday.

“Most women will, at some point in their lives, experience the often difficult physical and emotional effects of menopause, yet it remains a topic that receives far too little attention,” Grasse said. “Insurance coverage for treatment and symptom management is too often inadequate, workplace discrimination and stigma are still tolerated, and access to reliable public health information remains limited. It’s time we start treating menopause as the serious health issue it is and ensure women are supported with dignity, care and understanding.”

Continuing her efforts to ensure comprehensive affordable healthcare for all Illinoisans who need it, Grasse backed House Bill 5284, the Menopause Equity and Care Act. This legislation will help people overcome the challenges of menopause symptoms by:

Requiring the Department of Public Health to create educational materials about menopause including symptoms, care options and patients’ rights, be made available online,

Designating a “Menopause Awareness Week,”

Stipulating insurance policies cover medical evaluations and recommended medical care for menopause,

Determining menopause-related discrimination in the workplace is a civil rights violation, and

Allowing for reasonable workplace accommodations for workers dealing with menopause-related symptoms.

“Healthcare is a human right and fighting for that right means extending sufficient and affordable medical assistance for all health challenges without exception. Symptoms related to menopause deserve nothing less than that level of coverage,” Grasse said. “Affordability has been key for me, and the thought of a person going through menopause not being able to afford medical care for difficult symptoms is intolerable.”