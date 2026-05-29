Mason Bill Protecting Against Stormwater Pollution Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Representative Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, is working to keep contaminants out of our water supply by passing a bill amending the Environmental Protection Act to control microplastic pollution due to waste from plastic manufacturing facilities.

“When polluted stormwater runs into our local lakes and rivers, it can result in a significant environmental impact. Especially when that water is polluted with plastic,” said Mason. “There is already so much concern around microplastics in our food and water. This bill adds extra protections to our water sources, greatly decreasing the risk of microplastic pollution and its harmful effects.”

House Bill 4418 expands the Environmental Protection Act to require the development of a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan. This plan directly targets small lentil-sized plastic pellets, also known as nurdles, that are often found in the plastic product manufacturing process. These small bits of plastic are melted and molded into everyday products, but have often found their way outside of the production process. Because of their small size, these pellets are regularly spilled during transport to manufacturing facilities, easily swept into drains or are thrown away when they fall on the manufacturing floor and become contaminated. When not properly disposed of, these pellets can pollute stormwater, which typically runs into larger bodies of water, causing an environmental threat to marine life and human health.

Over 40,000 nurdles have been recorded along coastal states, while nearly 10 trillion nurdles enter our oceans every year. Issues have arisen with marine life consuming these plastic pellets and plant life lacking water access due to nurdle blockages.

“This is a global issue. We are actively polluting our lakes, rivers, and oceans by not regulating plastic pellet filtering. For our own well-being, and the well-being of our children, it’s so important that we keep pushing legislation that betters the environment. These tiny plastic pellets are making a huge impact, from disrupting behavioral patterns of marine wildlife to impacting agriculture and water availability,” said Mason.

House Bill 4418 passed the House and the Senate, and is now headed to the governor.