Concierge Auctions Announces Success of May 2026 London Global Sale

London Global Sale 2026

Bidding closed over two days at The Connaught and Sotheby's London as global luxury buyers competed for curated, marquee properties

The strong performance of our live sales underscores the resilience of the global luxury real estate market and the sustained demand for truly irreplaceable, one-of-one properties...” — Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, is pleased to announce the success of its May 2026 London Global Sale, closing live over the course of two days at two of London's most celebrated venues. Day One saw bidding close 27 May at The Connaught in Mayfair, followed by Day Two on 28 May at Sotheby's London on New Bond Street—one of the world's premier destinations for fine art and luxury goods—and a fitting stage for the internationally curated collection.

Showcasing an exceptional portfolio of marquee properties spanning North America and Europe and livestreamed to the world via conciergeauctions.com, the sale saw over US$650M in aggregate bids placed. As one of Concierge Auctions' most anticipated events of the year, the sale attracted robust participation and competitive bidding from an international audience of qualified luxury buyers.

With hundreds in attendance, 35 property connoisseurs competed in person, on the telephone via a team of specialists, and online from North America, Asia, Europe, and the Isle of Man—including eight US states, as well as Canada, Portugal, Singapore, and Dubai. The auctions were conducted by Concierge Auctions’ Head Auctioneer Frank Trunzo and Sotheby’s auctioneer and Global Head of Whisky, Jonny Fowle.

The crown jewel of the sale was The Crown Bel Air, a billionaire-owned, 15.9-acre compound encompassing nine properties and seven homes across prime Bel Air and Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, California. Together, the property represented one of the largest and most versatile residential offerings to come to market in Bel Air’s history.

“The strong performance of our live sales underscores the resilience of the global luxury real estate market and the sustained demand for truly irreplaceable, one-of-one properties,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “When we bring serious, qualified buyers together around these once-in-a-generation opportunities, we consistently see the kind of spirited competition that drives exceptional outcomes. Today’s sophisticated buyers are engaged, selective, and prepared to move decisively when rare properties come to market. We look forward to presenting a slate of additional extraordinary offerings in the months ahead.”

The firm’s May 2026 London Global Sale presented an unparalleled range of luxury real estate, from architecturally significant estates to storied enclaves to premier waterfront holdings in some of the world's most coveted destinations, including:

The Crown Bel Air, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Among the most significant residential offerings to surface in Los Angeles in recent years, The Crown Bel Air combines extraordinary scale, privacy, frontage, and long-term flexibility across a curated collection of nine properties and seven homes. Anchored by a Mediterranean-style compound spanning more than 15 acres and including a midcentury residence designed by architect Gus Duffy, The Crown Bel Air achieved a sale price of US$66.2M in cooperation with Josh Altman and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman and Aaron Kirman of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate Southern California.

Among the offerings were 1005 and 1031 Bel Air Court, 1037 Bel Air Court, 1000 Bel Air Road, 1401 Bel Air Road, 991 Bel Air Road, and 2025–2027 North Highland Avenue.

The assemblage offered buyers the flexibility to pursue either a singular generational estate or individual acquisition opportunities across some of Los Angeles’ most coveted addresses.

Casa Laguna, Quinta do Lago, Algarve, Portugal

A prestigious frontline villa commanding luminous Atlantic vistas from its position along the celebrated Ria Formosa with a private pool and meticulously landscaped gardens, with the winning bidder in the room, Casa Laguna achieved a sale price of €7.13M in cooperation with Sara Machado of Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty.

603 West Friar Tuck Lane, Houston, Texas

A private estate in Sherwood Forest, one of Houston's most exclusive and distinguished enclaves, 603 West Friar Tuck Lane achieved a sale price of US$6.88M in cooperation with Brooks Ballard and Jennifer Bean of Brooks Ballard International Real Estate.

1008 Mandarin Isle, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

A custom waterfront estate with a 100-foot dock on the widest canal in Citrus Isles, 1008 Mandarin Isle achieved a sale price of US$2.492M in cooperation with Nicole Murray Chen of Compass.

Following this success, the firm will return to London next month to auction over US$100M in offerings from around the globe, with bidding closing live on 30 June at The Connaught in Mayfair.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

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