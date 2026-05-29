Hodelpa Hospitality Expands Its Leisure and All-Inclusive Offering with New Guest Experiences

Emotions by Hodelpa Hodelpa Hospitality's logo Emotions by Hodelpa's new lobby Hodelpa Garden Suites's pool area Family having fun at Emotions

Showcasing new premium leisure concepts, family-focused accommodations, and elevated all-inclusive experiences across key Dominican destinations.

As a 100% Dominican hotel operator, we proudly continue evolving our portfolio to deliver more personalized, elevated, and authentic hospitality experiences for today’s traveler.” — Juan Carlos Fernández, Hodelpa Hospitality's Commercial Director

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Dominican tourism industry continues evolving toward more experience-driven and value-added travel offerings, Hodelpa Hospitality has announced a series of new initiatives aimed at strengthening its leisure and all-inclusive portfolio through enhanced personalization, elevated product standards, and guest-focused innovation.

One of the company’s latest additions is the new Garden Suite Beach Access at Emotions experience, designed to allow guests staying at Hodelpa Garden Suites to complement their stay with access to Emotions by Hodelpa Juan Dolio, the brand’s all-inclusive beachfront resort.

The experience includes round-trip transportation to the beach property and full access to the resort’s facilities, creating a seamless combination of city-style comfort and beachfront leisure within the same stay. The initiative is especially tailored to families and guests staying more than two nights who seek flexibility, variety, and a more dynamic vacation experience.

As part of its continued focus on family travel, Hodelpa Garden Suites has also recently introduced its new Family Suite, featuring two independent bedrooms designed to provide greater privacy, comfort, and functionality for families traveling together without the need to book multiple rooms.

As part of its product evolution strategy, Hodelpa Hospitality also announced the upcoming renovation of the lobby at Emotions by Hodelpa Juan Dolio, scheduled to open mid September. The redesigned space will feature a contemporary tropical aesthetic and a new open connection to Juan Dolio’s main boulevard, aiming to provide a more modern, accessible, and destination-connected guest experience.

The hotel operator also continues strengthening Essentia, its premium all-inclusive concept currently available at Emotions by Hodelpa Juan Dolio and soon to be introduced at Emotions by Hodelpa Puerto Plata.

Through these initiatives, Hodelpa Hospitality continues reinforcing its presence within the leisure and all-inclusive segment, driven by innovation, continuous product evolution, and an authentic Dominican hospitality approach designed to meet the expectations of today’s global traveler.

Hodelpa Hospitality

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