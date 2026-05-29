Award-Winning Actress and Filmmaker Juliette Jeffers Signs with Desirae L. Benson PR Following Major Cannes Victories

Acclaimed Actor, Writer, Director, Producer, and Teaching Artist, Juliette Jeffers

Fresh off two Cannes victories, Jeffers continues making history with Pan Gyul, bringing the culture, music, and stories of Nevis to global audiences

I’ve never been someone to sit around and wait for the phone to ring. I’m an artist who is constantly creating. My desire to tell stories that transform, heal, and connect us has always been strong.” — Juliette Jeffers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desirae L. Benson PR is proud to announce the signing of award-winning actress, writer, director, producer, and teaching artist Juliette Jeffers for public relations representation.Fresh off a triumphant appearance at the Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase, Jeffers continues to establish herself as one of the entertainment industry’s most dynamic creative voices. Her directorial debut, Pan Gyul , earned seven nominations at Cannes, including Best Director, Best First Time Filmmaker, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song. The film went on to win Best First Time Filmmaker and Best Original Song.More than an award-winning project, Pan Gyul represents a significant cultural milestone for the Caribbean island of Nevis. Created about Nevis and largely by Nevisian creatives, the film is helping bring the island’s rich heritage, music, and storytelling traditions to international audiences through the global film festival circuit.Set against the backdrop of Nevis, Pan Gyul follows a young girl determined to build a deeper connection with her steel pan-playing father through music. Along the way, she discovers her own voice while navigating family expectations, identity, and tradition.“Juliette Jeffers represents everything I love about storytelling,” said Desirae L. Benson, Founder of Desirae L. Benson PR. “She’s an accomplished actress with an impressive Hollywood resume, but what excites me most is her willingness to create opportunities rather than wait for them. Her vision, leadership, and commitment to culturally significant storytelling have resulted in a project that is both artistically powerful and historically important. I am honored to welcome her to my client roster.”As a respected force in entertainment, Jeffers has built a distinguished career spanning film, television, theater, and education. Her recent television credits include recurring roles on Netflix’s The Residence and Paramount+’s Tulsa King. Throughout her career, she has appeared in more than twenty films, forty television productions, and over sixty national commercials while sharing the screen with some of Hollywood’s most celebrated performers.Beyond acting, Jeffers has directed more than thirty solo theatrical productions and served as Curator of the Black Voices Solo Theatre Festival at Los Angeles’ Whitefire Theatre, further demonstrating her commitment to elevating diverse stories and voices.“I’ve never been someone to sit around and wait for the phone to ring,” said Jeffers. “I’m an artist who is constantly creating. For me, the work has always been rooted in passion, purpose, and the desire to tell stories that transform, heal, and connect us to one another.”In addition to its Cannes success, Pan Gyul has earned recognition from several respected festivals, including a Best Short Film nomination at the Pan African Film Festival, a Best Screenplay nomination at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival, selection into the Diversity in Cannes Showcase, and selection into the American Black Film Festival.As publicist and strategic communications partner, Desirae L. Benson PR will oversee media relations, publicity campaigns, interviews, festival promotion, and strategic visibility opportunities for Jeffers as she continues expanding her impact as both an acclaimed actress and emerging filmmaker.With recent Cannes victories adding to an already impressive career, Jeffers is poised to introduce even more audiences to stories that celebrate culture, resilience, and the universal power of human connection.View more from Jeffers by watching her Demo Reel For media inquiries, interviews, speaking engagements, or publicity opportunities, please contact:Desirae L. Benson PRDesirae L. Benson, PublicistEmail: desiraebbb@gmail.comWebsite: DesiraeBenson.comAbout Juliette JeffersJuliette Jeffers is an award-winning Kittitian/Nevisian-American actress, writer, director, producer, and teaching artist whose work spans stage, television, and film. Her television credits include The Residence, Tulsa King, Law & Order: Organized Crime, 911: Lone Star, Criminal Minds, and Grey’s Anatomy. As a filmmaker, her directorial debut, Pan Gyul, has earned international acclaim while shining a global spotlight on the culture, history, and people of Nevis.

PAN GYUL TRAILER

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.