Coahoma County High School Earns Governor’s Award for Healthcare Partnership

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – May 29, 2026 – Coahoma County High School has been recognized as one of Mississippi’s top school-community partnerships for its collaboration with Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center (NWMRMC) over the last year.

The high school was among 47 school-community partnership programs that were honored for producing outstanding results for students in K-12 public schools throughout Mississippi by the Mississippi Association of Partners in Education (MAPE) Governor’s Award reception this month.

Seniors from Coahoma County High School and Clarksdale High School spend three days a week working inside the hospital, rotating through departments like radiology, administration, and surgery to explore healthcare careers firsthand. The goal is to expose students to long-term careers, not just jobs, especially in an underserved region like the Mississippi Delta.

Lorie Till, CEO of NWMRMC, says early exposure is critical.

“Healthcare is a complex and highly skilled field, and many students simply do not realize the wide range of career opportunities available beyond what they traditionally see,” she said. “By providing hands-on experiences, mentorship, and engagement with our care teams, we help demystify the profession and build confidence in students.

Dr. Virginia Young, former superintendent of the Coahoma County School District, said the award highlights the impact of partnerships between schools and industry leaders on student success.

“Receiving the Governor’s Award shows that the collaboration between the district and our partners is not only strong, but also valuable. It demonstrates how the future of students can be positively impacted.”

Career coach manager Kenneth Gines said many people don’t realize how many career opportunities exist within a hospital system. He explained that the program was designed to expose students to a wide range of healthcare careers — from the CEO’s office to environmental services — while helping communities retain local talent.

“Now we have a chance of keeping our talent in their respective hometown.”

About AccelerateMS

AccelerateMS supports the people and businesses of Mississippi by creating and implementing workforce strategies that link individuals to transformative, high-paying careers. Through strong partnerships and effective grants management, the organization promotes sustained individual, community and statewide economic growth.