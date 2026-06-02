Recipients Announced for the 2026 FelineVMA/EveryCat Health Foundation Scholarship

The FelineVMA and EveryCat Health Foundation announce the 2026 scholarship recipients to two veterinary students pursuing a career in feline medicine.

BRANCHBURG; WYCKOFF, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two promising veterinary students chosen to further feline healthcare education

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) and EveryCat Health Foundation are delighted to announce the 2026 scholarship recipients for veterinary students pursuing a career in feline clinical practice or feline clinical research. Lainey Atwood, North Carolina State University, Class of 2027, is awarded the Clinical Practice Scholarship. Lynna Li, Cornell University, Class of 2026, receives the Clinical Research Scholarship.

“We are proud to congratulate Lainey Atwood and Lynna Li on being selected for these scholarships,” said Heather O’Steen, CAE, CEO of FelineVMA. “Each has shown a deep passion for feline education and a strong commitment to advancing feline medicine. We look forward to seeing how these exceptional students will continue to raise the standard of Cat Friendly care throughout their careers.”

Lainey Atwood, North Carolina State University, Clinical Practice Scholarship

Lainey Atwood is a fourth-year student at North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine. She is passionate about animal welfare and volunteers with Operation Catnip. Lainey aspires to practice small animal medicine with an emphasis on integrative care and a strong passion for advancing feline medicine. She believes there is still much to be learned about the role of integrative therapies in feline health. Lainey hopes to contribute to advancements in integrative care and alternative treatment options that complement traditional medicine in feline patients. Lainey aims to work in a clinical setting that will allow her to dedicate time to shelters and rescue organizations. She is particularly interested in participating in high-volume spay and neuter initiatives and providing veterinary care to underserved feline populations. Through her work, she hopes to help expand the role of integrative medicine in feline care to alleviate chronic pain, improve quality of life, and prioritize overall welfare for our feline companions.

Lynna Li, Cornell University, Clinical Research Scholarship

Lynna Li is a fourth-year veterinary student at Cornell University. During veterinary school, she worked as a student technician on the Internal Medicine service, where she gained valuable insight into managing complex feline diseases. She also conducted research in a tumor immunology lab that uses companion animals as models for human breast cancer, further developing her interest in comparative and translational medicine.

Lynna’s long-term goal is to become a board-certified small animal internist and pursue a career in academia, where she hopes to integrate clinical practice with research. She is particularly interested in using feline models to study human neoplasia and endocrine disease, with the aim of advancing both veterinary and human medicine. Following graduation, Lynna will complete a small animal rotating internship at the Animal Medical Center in New York City.

"We are honored to recognize individual students whose dedication to feline health reflects both academic excellence and a deep commitment to advancing cat wellbeing,” stated Jackie Ott Jaakola, President and CEO of EveryCat Health Foundation. “This year’s recipients exemplify an unmistakable passion for feline medicine, and we look forward to the positive impact they will make as their careers continue. We extend our sincere gratitude for their dedication."

To learn more about additional educational opportunities, student resources, and feline-specific toolkits, please visit the FelineVMA and EveryCat Health Foundation websites.

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About EveryCat Health Foundation

EveryCat Health Foundation is the world’s only nonprofit focused solely on funding feline health studies. Though cat ownership continues to grow around the world, feline health research remains underfunded compared to many other animals. Since 1968, EveryCat Health Foundation has awarded over $10 million in grants for groundbreaking cat health research at more than 30 partner institutions worldwide. This funding is made possible through the support of dedicated donors and partners. Research supported by EveryCat Health Foundation helps veterinarians by providing educational resources that improve treatment of common feline health problems and prevent many diseases. Grants are reviewed and awarded with the help of the foundation’s expert Scientific Review Committee. For further information, visit www.everycat.org.

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of elevating the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support (catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.

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