Sheetak Partners with Dr. Neumann Peltier-Technik to Expand Access to TEC Controllers Across the Americas

Sheetak & DNPT Partner to Offer TEC Controllers in the Americas

Partnership gives engineers a single source for both TEC modules and precision control electronics, cutting integration complexity and development time

Our focus has always been on high-performance TEC modules, and DNPT’s controllers complement that perfectly. Customers can now pair precision controllers with our TECs from a single source.” — Tejas Vakil, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheetak, a manufacturer of advanced thermoelectric cooling solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Dr. Neumann Peltier-Technik GmbH (DNPT), a Germany-based specialist in thermoelectric temperature control solutions. Through this collaboration, Sheetak will offer DNPT’s PELCORE TEC Controller product line to customers across North America and additional global markets.The partnership brings together complementary technologies across the thermoelectric ecosystem. Sheetak manufactures high-performance [Peltier] thermoelectric cooler (TEC) modules, while DNPT designs and produces precision TEC controllers used to regulate and optimize system performance. Together, the companies provide a more complete and integrated solution for temperature-critical applications.DNPT’s PELCORE TEC-controller lineup, including the PWR-CTRL-XS, PWR-CTRL-M, and PWR-CTRL-L platforms, deliver scalable control architecture for a wide range of power levels and system requirements. These controllers are designed for precise temperature stability, system integration, and reliable operation in demanding environments.By making DNPT controllers available through Sheetak, customers can streamline sourcing and system design by accessing both TEC modules and control electronics through a single channel. This reduces integration complexity and accelerates development cycles for applications in photonics, medical devices, semiconductor equipment, and analytical instrumentation.“This partnership allows us to deliver a more complete thermoelectric solution to our customers,” says Tejas Vakil, CEO of Sheetak. “Our focus has always been on high-performance TEC modules, and DNPT’s controller technology complements that perfectly. Customers can now pair optimized control with our devices, which simplifies system design and improves overall performance.”For DNPT, the collaboration expands both technical alignment and market reach.“DNPT’s controller platforms are a strong fit alongside Sheetak’s thermoelectric devices,” explains Maximilian Freundorfer, Managing Director of Dr. Neumann Peltier-Technik GmbH. “Partnering with Sheetak broadens our global exposure and strengthens our sales channels, allowing us to better serve customers who require highly advanced temperature controls and high-performance thermoelectric modules. Together, we can support a wider range of applications with a more complete solution.”The collaboration reflects a shared approach centered on engineering support, application knowledge, and long-term customer value. Both companies will continue to support customers with technical guidance, system-level optimization, and application-specific solutions.DNPT TEC controllers are now available through Sheetak at https://sheetak.com/tec-controllers/ About SheetakBased in Austin, Texas, Sheetak develops advanced thermoelectric, solid-state cooling, and energy harvesting technologies for high-performance electronics. With expertise in thermoelectric materials, device engineering, and U.S.-based manufacturing. For more information, visit https://sheetak.com/ About Dr. Neumann Peltier-Technik GmbHDr. Neumann Peltier-Technik GmbH is a Germany-based developer and manufacturer of thermoelectric temperature control systems, with decades of experience in precision thermal management for industrial and scientific applications. For more information, visit https://dnpt.de/en

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