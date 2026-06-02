Noda Launches the First Agentic AI for Commercial Building Operations

New platform runs 24/7 across CRE portfolios, closing the labor gap in building ops while delivering higher NOI and lower OpEx without adding headcount.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noda, the leader in AI for commercial building operations, today announced the full availability of its agentic AI platform, marking a fundamental shift in how building owners and operators run their buildings and portfolios. Unlike analytics tools that surface problems for staff to investigate, Noda's platform finds them, fixes them, and verifies the financial impact — continuously, across every asset, without requiring human intervention."Commercial real estate has long been waiting for AI that actually does the work," said Kate Henningsen, CEO of Noda. "Every building in a portfolio is leaving NOI on the table right now, because no team has the capacity to find and fix operational waste at the speed and scale the problem demands. Noda changes that equation. Our AI runs alongside the team you already have, doing the work of a full engineering organization across every asset, every hour of every day — and the impact shows up directly on the P&L."Solving the Industry's Structural Labor CrisisThe commercial real estate industry is facing an engineering labor shortage with no near-term resolution. Facilities teams are being asked to manage more square footage, more equipment, and greater operational complexity with fewer people, as skilled engineers retire faster than they can be replaced. Compounding the problem: building engineers spend 70% of their time on non-wrench tasks — administration, coordination, and triage — leaving little bandwidth for the hands-on work that actually protects asset value.Traditional tools have made this worse, generating longer alert queues and more work for already-stretched teams to prioritize. Noda was built to address the root cause. With its agentic AI running across a portfolio, a single engineer can effectively oversee millions of square feet — a coverage ratio that has never existed in the built environment. Work orders that previously required manual identification, assignment, and follow-up are now detected, executed, and verified autonomously, dramatically accelerating throughput and reducing the operational burden on lean teams.The market opportunity is significant. McKinsey estimates agentic AI can deliver greater than 30% time savings on maintenance workflows when organizations redesign them with AI. A Morgan Stanley study projects AI could automate 37% of tasks across the real estate sector, representing $34 billion in potential efficiencies. Noda is the first company to deliver a fully productized solution that realizes these gains specifically for commercial building operations.Results That Show Up on the P&LAcross its deployed portfolio, Noda's agentic AI has optimized manual workflows and cut the average time from issue identification in-platform to completed resolution by 40%. Project execution rates have doubled through AI-driven prioritization, meaning a greater share of identified fixes are converted into realized financial impact. Customers are seeing a range of 0.5–2.0% NOI growth, verified against measured baselines and tied to individual assets.Noda's full agentic AI platform is available now. Organizations can contact sales@noda.ai to schedule a portfolio-specific preview.

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