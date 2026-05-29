Pyramid Global Hospitality Expands its Independent Collection with the Addition of The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

The historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, CA will join the company’s Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality today announced the expansion of its independent collection, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, with the addition of The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, a designated National Historic Landmark in Riverside, California. The Mission Inn marks the first partnership between Pyramid and the property’s new ownership, San Manuel Investment Authority, an instrumentality of Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, which acquired the iconic property this week. The hotel is a significant addition to Pyramid’s global portfolio of resorts and hotels and reflects the company’s role as a trusted steward of culturally and historically significant hospitality assets.

Pyramid assumes management of the 238 room hotel this month, overseeing all operations and commercial strategy for the property, including its award-winning spa, 20,000 square feet of flexible event space, an expansive portfolio of eight food and beverage venues, as well as on-site catering and signature events.

Originally founded in 1876, The Mission Inn is one of California’s most iconic hospitality destinations. The AAA Four Diamond property is celebrated for its distinctive Mission Revival architecture, opulent guestrooms and suites, acclaimed dining experiences, museum-quality art and artifact collections, and the nationally recognized Festival of Lights holiday celebration, a more than 30-year tradition that is widely regarded as one of the country’s most celebrated seasonal events.

“The Mission Inn is a historic landmark that is deeply woven into the history and identity of downtown Riverside,” said Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman of the San Manuel Investment Authority and Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. “As we look to the future, we’re proud to partner with Pyramid Global Hospitality to continue building on the character and traditions that generations of guests have come to cherish, while also elevating the guest experience and offering our support for the local community.”

Pyramid’s Benchmark Resorts & Hotels collection is designed for independent hotel owners who value a highly customized management approach, while still benefiting from the scale, resources, and performance capabilities of a global hospitality company. Each property is supported by dedicated teams with deep expertise in independent hotel operations, sales, marketing, and revenue management – ensuring that each hotel’s unique character and sense of place are preserved. At the same time, owners gain access to Pyramid’s enterprise level infrastructure, including the company’s proprietary analytics platform, NEO; integrated marketing campaigns; food and beverage strategy and partnerships; and procurement, delivering a thoughtful balance of tailored expertise and scalable support.

“Each independent hotel is truly a brand of one, requiring a fundamentally different operating mindset,” said Warren Fields, chief executive officer of Pyramid Global Hospitality. “The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa has an incredible legacy and a deep connection to the Riverside community. We will honor that legacy and connection while unlocking new opportunities for the growth of the hotel and its associates. We will focus on aligning with Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation to bring the right mix of insight, resources, and partnership to support the hotel’s long-term success.”

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About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company with a powerhouse portfolio of 200 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe. Pyramid is renowned for its relentless commitment to a people-first culture, operational excellence, and owner-centric, results-driven relationships. The company’s dynamic platform includes PYRAMIDWORKS, delivering integrated workplace and facilities services, the award-winning collection of distinct independent properties, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, and Pyramid’s European hotel management company, Axiom Hospitality. With corporate offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, Cincinnati, and London, Pyramid combines global reach with a high-touch, service-driven approach that attracts top talent and delivers long-term value for hospitality owners and investors. Learn more at www.pyramidglobal.com.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is a curated collection of independent properties by Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading management company. Located in diverse destinations across the globe, Benchmark’s resorts and hotels reimagine immersive travel, inspiring guests to create memories born from meaningful exploration, authentic moments, and innovative experiences – no matter the occasion. Benchmark delivers specialized marketing capabilities tailored to independent hotels, including a dedicated, consumer facing CRM platform; the Mosaic Rewards loyalty program that allows guests to earn complimentary gift cards, on-property perks and destination experiences; and portfolio wide, integrated campaigns designed to elevate brand visibility and drive

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