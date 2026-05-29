iRemedy Appoints Former McKesson Global Sourcing President to Its Board

Saul Factor, former McKesson Global Sourcing President who scaled North Star generics to $1.5B, joins iRemedy's Board ahead of NASDAQ listing

iRemedy’s AI-driven meta-commerce platform and logistics partnership with UPS Healthcare will usher in a new era of lower costs and reduced supply chain friction.” — Saul Factor, Board Director, iRemedy Healthcare Companies.

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iRemedy Healthcare Companies , Inc. today announced the appointment of Saul Factor to its Board of Directors. Factor brings more than three decades of pharmacy, distribution, and global sourcing leadership to iRemedy, including his tenure as President of Global Sourcing and Generics at McKesson Corporation, the largest pharmaceutical distributor in the United States, where he scaled the North Star generics platform from a greenfield concept to $500 million.“Bringing the former head of McKesson Global Sourcing onto the iRemedy Board is an extraordinary endorsement of where this Company is heading,” said Tony Paquin , Founder and CEO of iRemedy Healthcare Companies. “Saul has operated at the highest levels of pharmaceutical distribution for thirty years. He knows exactly what it takes to build scaled, compliant, institutionally credible distribution infrastructure — and that’s precisely what iRemedy is building. His public-company governance experience is equally valuable as we approach a NASDAQ listing.”A Career Built at the Center of Pharmaceutical DistributionFactor’s career spans the full arc of U.S. pharmaceutical distribution. At McKesson, he held successive senior roles including Senior Vice President of Global Generics before ascending to President of Global Sourcing. He subsequently served as President of Smith Drug Company and Burlington Drug Company, wholesale distribution business units of J M Smith Corporation, and as President of its technology subsidiary, QS/1.Earlier in his career, Factor served as Chief Operating Officer of RxAmerica, LLC, with prior leadership positions at Eli Lilly and PCS Health Systems. He began his career as a retail and long-term care pharmacist. He currently serves as an independent director of Richtech Robotics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) and previously as a director of McKesson Global Sourcing Ltd., and since 2018 has led Factor Healthcare Consulting, LLC, advising healthcare and pharmacy organizations on strategy, sourcing, and operations.Factor holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Northeastern University and an MBA from the University of New Haven.“I have witnessed firsthand the high cost and complexities in the distribution of medical supplies and drugs. The current model is unsustainable. New AI technologies are bringing in a long overdue change to the country’s medical supply chain. iRemedy’s AI-driven meta-commerce platform and logistics partnership with UPS Healthcare will usher in a new era of lower costs and reduced supply chain friction”, said Saul Factor, Board Director, iRemedy Healthcare Companies.Strategic TimingFactor’s appointment comes as iRemedy advances toward a potential public listing on NASDAQ and accelerates commercial activity across its distribution, specialty biologics, pharmaceutical AI, and federal procurement channels. His appointment follows iRemedy’s recent launch of TheTradeSpy.ai, an autonomous supply chain intelligence platform now surveilling more than 129,000 National Drug Codes, and the company’s engagement in active federal solicitations across multiple agencies.About iRemedy Healthcare CompaniesiRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc., based in Stuart, Florida, is a healthcare distributor and supply chain intelligence company focused on Made in America medicines and medical supplies. Over fifteen years, iRemedy has supplied more than 1.1 billion units of medical product to the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and U.S. healthcare systems, protected by a portfolio of 10 issued U.S. patents on AI-driven supply chain automation. Powered by TradeSpy.ai. Learn more at iremedy.com.

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