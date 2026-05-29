PadsPass CEO Lauren Anders Brown to Address Caribbean Tourism Leaders at Caribbean Week NYC

PadsPass founder and CEO Lauren Anders Brown with her dog Peru in New York City, ahead of their appearance at Caribbean Week NYC 2026

Pet travel platform PadsPass joins Caribbean Week 2026 to advance pet-friendly tourism across the region

The Caribbean is one of the world's most beloved travel destinations — and pets are increasingly part of the journey. PadsPass exists to make that possible, safely and seamlessly, for every family.” — Lauren Anders Brown, CEO & Co-Founder, PadsPass

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Pet Passport Pioneer Brings Pet-Friendly Travel Innovation to the Caribbean Tourism Organization's Flagship Industry ForumPadsPass, the digital pet platform that takes the stress out of international pet travel compliance, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Lauren Anders Brown will speak at Caribbean Week in New York 2026, the flagship annual forum of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). Brown's session takes place on Tuesday, June 2, at the InterContinental New York Times Square."The Caribbean is one of the world's most beloved travel destinations — and pets are increasingly part of the journey. PadsPass exists to make that possible, safely and seamlessly, for every family." — Lauren Anders Brown, CEO & Co-Founder, PadsPassUnlocking Pet-Friendly Travel for the CaribbeanCaribbean Week in New York is the Caribbean tourism industry's premier gathering, convening ministers, commissioners, tourism directors, and private-sector leaders to shape the future of regional travel. This year's programme covers tourism leadership, destination marketing, airlift expansion, sustainability, and next-generation innovation — the ideal stage for PadsPass to present its case for transforming how pets and their pet parents navigate international travel.Brown will address how fragmented, paper-based pet travel documentation systems create friction for airlines, hotels, and travellers alike — and how PadsPass's digital platform resolves compliance challenges across the key jurisdictions where Caribbean tourism operates, including Bermuda, the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico, as well as major international gateways including London Heathrow and Amsterdam Schiphol.With 1,400+ pets already registered on the platform, approximately 1,000 app downloads, and 83 veterinary clinics actively using PadsPass CheckPoint, Brown will demonstrate proven traction at a moment of growing industry interest in pet-inclusive travel infrastructure.About Lauren Anders BrownLauren Anders Brown is a Bermuda-based entrepreneur and the CEO and Co-Founder of PadsPass. She holds dual IATA certifications in Live Animals Regulations and Live Animals for Passenger Handling Personnel, and is the named inventor on the PadsPass pet travel compliance platform patent (filed 2025). Prior to founding PadsPass, Brown built an internationally recognized career as a humanitarian documentary filmmaker, with work screened at the Cannes Film Festival across four continents — a background that continues to inform her mission-driven approach to travel that allows for pets to travel safely and protect public health.About Peru BrownPeru is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel turning 4 in August. Peru is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel turning 4 in August. He has taken 33 flights across 11 countries, including Bermuda and Barbados — with his trip to Caribbean Week NYC 2026 marking his 34th.About PadsPassPadsPass is the digital pet platform that takes the stress out of international pet travel compliance. The platform enables pet owners to store health records, manage travel documentation, and verify compliance requirements for international destinations — all in one secure, mobile-first app. PadsPass's CheckPoint tool connects directly with veterinary clinics, supporting seamless health document verification and travel readiness for pets crossing borders.PadsPass is a US Company headquartered in Bermuda and currently serves travelers across Bermuda, the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and key European gateway airports. The platform was founded on the belief that pets are family — and that families should travel together.Media Contact

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