Captain’s Quarters Resort Unveils Renovated Exterior and Reimagined Lobby Ahead of the Unveiling of ‘The District’

Captain’s Quarters Resort is officially entering a bold new chapter as the iconic oceanfront Myrtle Beach destination unveils its newly renovated exterior and completely reimagined lobby experience.

We’re incredibly excited to officially unveil the new look and feel of Captain’s Quarters Resort.” — Matt Klugman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captain’s Quarters Resort is officially entering a bold new chapter as the iconic oceanfront Myrtle Beach destination unveils its newly renovated exterior and completely reimagined lobby experience, marking a major milestone in the resort’s ongoing transformation.

The unveiling comes as Captain’s Quarters Resort prepares for its next major addition — The District, a new 17,000-square-foot indoor entertainment destination scheduled to open mid-Summer 2026. Together, the recent renovations and upcoming expansion signal a renewed vision for one of Myrtle Beach’s most recognizable family vacation resorts.

With the lobby set to re-open in early June, guests arriving at Captain’s Quarters Resort will experience a refreshed modern coastal aesthetic from the moment they pull onto the property, highlighted by dramatic exterior upgrades and a redesigned lobby that creates a brighter, more contemporary arrival experience.

“We’re incredibly excited to officially unveil the new look and feel of Captain’s Quarters Resort,” said Matt Klugman of Vacation Myrtle Beach. “We have been working tirelessly, and we have made substantial improvements throughout the property with a focus on elevating the guest experience while preserving the fun, family-friendly atmosphere generations of visitors have come to love.”

Captain’s Quarters Resort offers families access to a wide range of popular amenities and experiences currently available on property, including:

•Multiple oceanfront pools and water attractions

•Indoor pools and lazy rivers

•Direct beach access in the heart of Myrtle Beach

•The popular Loco Gecko Beach Shak restaurant

•Arcade

•Spacious accommodations designed for family vacations

The momentum continues in 2026 with the upcoming debut of The District, a dynamic new entertainment hub that will feature dining, bowling, arcade gaming, drinks, and social experiences designed for both resort guests and the public.

“With these renovations complete and even more exciting additions on the horizon, Captain’s Quarters is entering one of the most exciting periods in the property’s history,” Klugman said. “We’re proud to continue investing in the future of family vacations in Myrtle Beach and creating experiences guests will remember long after their stay.”

Additional details about The District will be announced in the coming months ahead of its anticipated mid-Summer 2026 opening.

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Vacation Myrtle Beach is Myrtle Beach’s largest all-oceanfront resort group, comprised of the most exciting, fun-filled, and enjoyable places ever to experience a beach vacation! With nearly 3,000 accommodations ranging from hotel rooms and suites to one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom condos, Vacation Myrtle Beach offers an option for families, friends, and other groups of all shapes and sizes. Vacation Myrtle Beach resorts feature the best amenities and are the premier place for FUN on the East Coast. With resort waterparks, dozens of pools, lazy rivers, hot tubs, and other water features, entertainment centers, and all of the dining options you could ever want, you’ll never have such a great time without leaving the resort! Look no further than Vacation Myrtle Beach to create lasting memories and the best vacation experience ever for your family and loved ones!

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