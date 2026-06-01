Saga Sells Crypto Arm as Success in AI Business Grows, Launches Saga AI Labs

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saga is accelerating its focus on the emerging artificial intelligence agent ecosystem, shifting its strategic emphasis toward AI-driven digital characters and autonomous agents as the next frontier of digital entertainment and online economies. As part of this evolution, the company is launching Saga AI Labs for the development of its synthetic relationship technology and AI-native consumer platforms.As a direct result of the rapid growth of its AI agent business, the company has transferred operational stewardship of its blockchain network to Alapin Holdings, part of the dao5 family, which has expanded its offerings in recent years to support next-generation decentralized infrastructure projects, including tao5, a leading validator on the Bittensor network that also provides incubation and advisory initiatives. For Saga, this sale reflects a broader organizational shift over the last 2 years to prioritize AI products, and allows the company to concentrate its resources on building platforms for AI-powered characters, consumer-facing digital IP ecosystems and autonomous software agents.As Saga AI Labs, the company will focus on infrastructure for persistent AI characters that form synthetic relationships with users on social platforms, messaging applications, games, and digital marketplaces.This decision is driven specifically by the strength of Saga’s character AI agent platform and its accelerating success in the market. Saga’s intelligent digital characters are evolving from static intellectual property into persistent online personalities capable of interacting with audiences, creating content and participating in digital economies.Saga’s push into AI-driven character systems is already underway. The company recently collaborated with mobile gaming studio Etermax to launch an AI-powered version of Willy, the iconic host of the global trivia franchise Trivia Crack. The game has surpassed more than 800 million downloads worldwide, making it one of the most widely played trivia platforms in mobile gaming.Saga AI Labs has since expanded these efforts through additional partnerships across gaming and entertainment. In collaboration with GFAL, the company recently introduced Crystal Beaumont, an influencer-style AI character tied to the hit mobile title Diamond Jewels, designed to operate directly across social platforms as a persistent digital personality. Saga also partnered with BONOXS to launch an AI-powered community manager for BONOXS Arena, where the agent currently engages players around tournament ecosystems for major game titles, including Valorant and Garena Free Fire.Unlike traditional in-game characters confined to a single product, Saga’s AI-powered characters exist beyond the boundaries of the games themselves.These autonomous digital personalities can interact with fans on social platforms, answer questions, generate content, onboard users, and guide audiences toward broader digital ecosystems. The initiatives demonstrate how familiar entertainment IP can evolve into persistent AI personalities capable of interacting with users continuously across the internet.Saga AI Labs says additional AI character launches tied to established gaming and entertainment IP are already planned for later this year.The move reflects a broader shift across the technology industry toward what investors and researchers increasingly describe as the emerging AI agent economy, a rapidly developing sector in which autonomous software agents act on behalf of users, brands and digital intellectual property.Investment in AI agents has accelerated rapidly over the past year, with venture capital firms and major technology companies investing billions into startups building autonomous digital characters. For Saga, this trend is not theoretical but operational, as the company deployed its first prototypes at GDC 2025 and now continuously builds and deploys AI-driven characters that interact with users, generate content and participate in digital ecosystems.These capabilities are powered by Saga’s in-house training models, optimized for creating autonomous, always-on digital characters with nuanced personalities. With early success in gaming and entertainment, Saga is now extending this technology into consumer brands, sports and broader commercial applications, signaling a move toward AI-native engagement across industries.“With AI, characters stop being static intellectual property and start behaving more like life-like actors,” said Rebecca Liao, CEO of Saga. “They can interact with audiences continuously, create content, promote experiences and eventually participate directly in digital economies. That fundamentally changes the reach and potential impact synthetic relationships can have on established components of digital consumer businesses.”The transition also marks the beginning of a new phase for the company as Saga AI Labs expands its work with gaming studios, entertainment brands, and consumer applications exploring AI-native audience engagement.The agreement transfers long-term operational responsibility for the Saga blockchain protocol and its associated cryptocurrency ecosystem to Alapin Holdings, a protocol operator within the dao5 family focused on expanding decentralized developer ecosystems and strengthening network infrastructure.The deal highlights a broader shift in the cryptocurrency industry: successful blockchain networks are increasingly being treated as long-term digital infrastructure capable of operating independently of their original builders.“This shows that a successful blockchain network can become an infrastructure asset in its own right,” Liao said. “The ecosystem is strong enough to stand on its own while we focus on building the next generation of AI-driven digital economies.”Saga’s decision to transition stewardship of the network reflects a different model in which a mature blockchain ecosystem can evolve into an independent infrastructure asset operated by specialized protocol stewards while the founding company focuses on new technological frontiers.As Saga sharpens its focus on building AI-native consumer platforms, stewardship of its blockchain network will transition to Alapin Holdings, part of the dao5 family. The group will oversee the continued growth and operation of the Saga network as independent infrastructure, supporting developers and expanding the ecosystem while Saga directs its resources toward scaling AI-driven characters, digital IP, and autonomous agent economies.Structured transitions of operational stewardship remain rare in crypto, where most networks continue to be run indefinitely by their founding teams or nonprofit foundations. Saga’s move signals a shift toward treating blockchain networks as independent infrastructure rather than founder-led products.About SagaSaga is a hyperscaling platform for AI. Its infrastructure enables AI agents, gaming, and financial rails at massive scale, giving developers and creators the framework to bring frontier-intelligent, interactive worlds to life. In 2025, Saga released its AI Character Agent Network for Gaming & Digital IP Commerce, an ecosystem of applications where NPC-like autonomous agents acquire, engage, and monetize users on behalf of studios, publishers, and global IP owners. Since its launch in early 2024, Saga has processed over 23 million transactions across its network worth $2b+ in the aggregate. Saga is led by a team of multi-exit Silicon Valley founders in AI, blockchain and enterprise software with 15+ years of experience in tech, finance and politics.About Alapin Holdings (dao5 family)Alapin Holdings, part of the dao5 family, is a long-term protocol operator focused on stewarding decentralized networks and accelerating ecosystem growth. The firm works closely with developer communities and infrastructure partners to support the sustainable expansion of next-generation blockchain protocols.

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