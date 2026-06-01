Endless Mountain Music Festival Celebrates 21st Season with America250-Inspired Lineup

Music, patriotism, and community take center stage at 2026 festival

WELLSBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Endless Mountain Music Festival has revealed its 2026 season, marking 21 years of bringing world-class live music to the Twin Tiers region of Pennsylvania and New York. The festival’s 17-concert season, running July 17 through August 2, 2026, arrives just in time to celebrate the nationwide America250 commemoration with programs highlighting the beauty, diversity, and spirit of American music.The 2026 season officially opens on July 17 at the Steadman Theatre on the campus of Commonwealth University - Mansfield with “Celebrating 250 Years of American Democracy,” performed by the Endless Mountain Music Festival Orchestra. The opening concert sets the stage for a season honoring America’s rich musical heritage. Audiences can look forward to an inspiring lineup of symphonic, jazz, pops, brass, piano, and chamber performances presented in intimate and scenic community venues throughout the region.Under the leadership of Artistic Director Stephen Guzenhauser, the festival continues its mission of enriching the cultural landscape of the Twin Tiers while attracting both local residents and visitors seeking a unique summer arts experience.“This season is especially meaningful as we celebrate both our 21st anniversary and America’s upcoming 250th birthday,” said Colin Hughes, Executive Director of Endless Mountain Music Festival. “We are proud to honor the American spirit through music while continuing to bring exceptional performances to our communities.”Concert-goers can purchase a season pass for all 17 concerts for $250 or a flex pass, which includes admission to any six concerts for just $150. In keeping with the festival’s commitment to arts accessibility and music education, students ages 21 and under are admitted free.In an effort to keep the festival accessible to a wide range of audiences, the 2026 season will also feature three free Pops concerts on July 19, July 20, and the finale on August 2 featuring bluegrass legends, the McLain Family Band. For the full schedule and ticket information, visit www.endlessmountain.net About Endless Mountain Music FestivalThe Endless Mountain Music Festival is a premier summer music festival celebrating world-class performances across the Twin Tiers region of Pennsylvania and New York. Founded in 2006, the festival presents a diverse lineup of orchestral, chamber, jazz, brass, pops, and solo performances featuring acclaimed musicians and guest artists from around the world. Under the direction of Music Director & Conductor Stephen Gunzenhauser, the festival is dedicated to enriching the cultural landscape of the region through exceptional live music, educational opportunities, and accessible community programming. Concerts are held in scenic and intimate venues throughout the Twin Tiers of Pennsylvania and New York each summer.Learn more at www.endlessmountain.net

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