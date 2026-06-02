Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants Welcomes Marisa McKain as Senior Operations Advisor

Marisa McKain has joined the Xcelerator as Senior Operations Advisor

Nationally recognized law firm operations leader will support Xcelerator and cj Advertising clients with scalable growth strategies

Operational inefficiencies cost firms millions through poor intake conversion, slow case movement, weak follow-up, inconsistent client experience, and a lack of accountability. You cannot scale chaos.” — Marisa McKain, Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants announced that Marisa McKain has joined the company as Senior Operations Advisor, bringing more than 20 years of law firm operations experience to the team. In this role, McKain will work with law firms across the country to strengthen operational infrastructure, improve accountability, optimize the client journey, and help firms build systems that support sustainable revenue growth.

McKain is widely recognized for her ability to help personal injury law firms grow with intention. Her background spans every stage of the legal client lifecycle, with deep experience in leadership development, workflow optimization, case velocity, client experience, and scalable operational systems. Over the course of her career, she has helped firms navigate rapid expansion, mergers and acquisitions, rebrands, organizational restructuring, and operational turnarounds.

Her addition reflects Xcelerator’s continued focus on helping law firms build stronger businesses from the inside out. As firms face growing pressure to improve performance without sacrificing client experience, Xcelerator continues to expand its ability to deliver practical, operational guidance that supports both growth and long-term stability.

McKain is known for a high-energy leadership style and a practical, results-driven approach. Her work is grounded in a simple but powerful truth: growth does not happen by accident. It requires structure, visibility, accountability, and alignment with leadership.

“Too many firms think their revenue problem is only a marketing problem,” said McKain. “But operational inefficiencies cost firms millions through poor intake conversion, slow case movement, weak follow-up, inconsistent client experience, and a lack of accountability. You cannot scale chaos.”

That philosophy has made McKain a trusted advisor to firms looking to close the gap between strong demand and strong execution. She helps leaders identify where accountability is breaking down, where visibility is missing, and what systems need to be in place to support real growth.

According to McKain, the first signs of an operationally struggling firm are often easy to spot: reactive communication, siloed departments, unclear priorities, inconsistent follow-through, and leaders stuck putting out fires. The solution, she says, is operational discipline.

She will also work alongside cj Advertising to support clients who need operational support to maximize the value of their marketing investments. That partnership gives firms access not only to additional growth strategies but also to the systems and accountability required to convert opportunities into performance.

“What drives me is helping firms create structure, alignment, and systems that improve both performance and the lives of the people inside the organization,” McKain said. “I love helping firms go from overwhelmed and reactive to empowered, accountable, and built for growth.”

In addition to her consulting work, McKain is a speaker, mentor, and advocate for leadership development in the legal industry. She is passionate about building strong teams, improving culture, and helping law firms create operational excellence at scale.

With McKain joining the team, Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants further strengthens its position as a trusted resource for law firms that want more than ideas.

About Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants

Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants helps law firms build stronger, more scalable businesses through practical guidance in operations, leadership, accountability, client experience, and growth strategy. With deep industry experience and a hands-on approach, Xcelerator works with firms across the country to identify operational gaps, strengthen performance, and create the systems needed to support sustainable success. For more information, visit Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants' website.

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