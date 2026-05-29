Claravine Announces Roundtable and Demonstrations on AI Readiness for Marketing at Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™ 2026

The Data Standards Company™ will show enterprise marketing teams how to standardize taxonomy and metadata at the source to make AI investments work.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo ™, Denver, CO, May 29, 2026 — Claravine , The Data Standards Company™, today announced its participation in Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™ 2026, taking place June 8–10 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. Claravine will host a roundtable for marketing leaders and demonstrate how enterprise marketing organizations become AI-ready by standardizing taxonomies, naming conventions, and metadata at the point of campaign creation.Claravine will exhibit at booth 333 in the Marketing Xpo. When marketing data inputs are consistent at the source, AI, attribution, and reporting all run on data the business can trust.According to a recent Gartner press release, “Gartner 2026 CMO Spend Survey Finds CMOs Allocate 15.3% of Marketing Budgets to AI, But Only 30% Are Ready to Scale AI Capabilities.” ¹ Inconsistent campaign data is one of the foundational issues that limits AI readiness. Without shared definitions across teams, channels, and tools, AI models inherit the same fragmented inputs that have long affected reporting and attribution.“AI doesn’t fix bad data; it compounds the problem at production speed. The marketing teams seeing real returns from AI are the ones that govern their marketing metadata, its context, and its distribution, building the taxonomy foundation AI actually needs. That’s the conversation we’re having with CMOs in Denver: how to standardize taxonomy and metadata at the source so every downstream system inherits clean data,” said Verl Allen, CEO, Claravine.At the event, Claravine will offer:A live roundtable: “The AI Readiness Test Your Marketing Stack Will Fail — And How to Fix It.” Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 2:45 p.m. MST in Cottonwood 10 at the Gaylord Rockies. A 45-minute working session for marketing leaders on where AI initiatives stall when the underlying data isn’t standardized, and what to fix first.Live demonstrations of the Claravine Data Standards Cloud at booth 333, including taxonomy management, metadata enforcement, and integrations with major marketing and analytics platforms.One-on-one consultations with Claravine solution experts for marketing analytics, marketing operations, and digital marketing leaders.A short briefing on how enterprise brands use data standards to support AI use cases, including media activation, attribution, and creative analytics.Claravine serves a global base of enterprise customers, including a quarter of the Fortune 100, who rely on the company to standardize marketing data at the source. To schedule a meeting in advance, visit claravine.com/gartner-marketing-symposium or contact marketing@claravine.com. Follow the conference on social using #GartnerMKTG.Sources¹ Gartner, “Gartner 2026 CMO Spend Survey Finds CMOs Allocate 15.3% of Marketing Budgets to AI, But Only 30% Are Ready to Scale AI Capabilities,” May 11, 2026. gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2026-05-11-gartner-2026-cmo-spend-surveyTrademarks and AttributionGartner and Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo are a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Claravine, The Data Standards Company™, and No Data Dramaare trademarks of Claravine, Inc.Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™The Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo is taking place May 11–12 in London and June 8–10 in Denver, providing marketing leaders with actionable advice about the trends, tools and emerging technologies they need to deliver business results in an AI-driven world. Gartner analysts address the biggest opportunities, challenges and priorities marketers face today, including CMO leadership, marketing strategy and customer engagement. Follow news and updates coming out of the conference on the Gartner Newsroom and on X and LinkedIn using #GartnerMKTG.About ClaravineClaravine is The Data Standards Company™. The company’s Data Standards Cloud provides marketing teams with the foundation for AI readiness and optimization: standardized taxonomies, naming conventions, and metadata applied at the source, ensuring the data feeding reporting, attribution, and AI systems is consistent and accurate from the start. Learn more at claravine.com.

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