Data Plus Unveils GEN 9: DP Finance AI Cloud — Next Generation of AI-First Hospitality Financial Management

AI-first hospitality financial management — web-native, mobile-ready, and built on the depth hotel finance teams have relied on for more than 25 years.

AYER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Plus, the leading hospitality financial management platform, today announced GEN 9: DP Finance AI Cloud, the next generation of its trusted flagship hospitality general ledger and accounting platform. Launching at the end of the second quarter of 2026, GEN 9 delivers a web-native architecture, mobile-ready workflows, and embedded artificial intelligence — engineered for modern hotel finance teams managing multi-property portfolios, distributed operations, and growing audit complexity.Built on more than 25 years of hospitality financial expertise and serving hotel properties across the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond, GEN 9 brings a modern user experience to a financial system of record purpose-built for hospitality. The platform retains its full depth — USALI 12th Edition (Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry) reporting, multi-entity and multi-currency support, native project management for capital programs, and integration with 260+ third-party platforms (PMS, POS, payroll, banking, and more) in active production use — while introducing a modern interface, simplified workflows, and an AI-first architecture engineered for fast, ongoing delivery of new AI capabilities and platform enhancements."GEN 9 is built with our customers, not just for them. For more than 25 years, hospitality finance teams have relied on Data Plus to be the financial system of record at the center of their technology stack. With GEN 9, we’re bringing the modern experience our customers deserve — web-native, mobile-ready, AI-enabled — to a platform whose depth and hospitality DNA they already trust. The foundation isn’t changing. The experience around it is."— Bruce Bensetler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Data PlusA platform reimagined for how modern finance teams workGEN 9: DP Finance AI Cloud is engineered around four design principles aligned to the realities facing today’s hotel finance leaders:Web-native performanceA modern interface accessible from any browser, with the speed and responsiveness today’s enterprise software demands. No client installs, no desktop setup.Mobile-ready workflowsResponsive design built in, so finance teams can review and approve invoices, run inquiries, and stay current from phone, tablet, or desktop.Streamlined general ledgerPost, reverse, and adjust directly from inquiries and lookups. No navigating back through menus — the general ledger meets users where the information lives.Embedded AI, built to growIntelligence built directly into everyday workflows — starting with AI-powered invoice automation today — and an architecture engineered to extend AI across the platform release after release.One platform, natively connectedGEN 9: DP Finance AI Cloud is the centerpiece of the Data Plus product suite. The complementary modules — DP Supply for procurement, DP Invoice for AI-powered invoice automation, DP Pay for payment processing, and DP Connect for integration with third-party hospitality ecosystem platforms — are natively connected to the core platform, sharing the same data model, security framework, and real-time posting architecture as DP Finance. There is no integration layer between Data Plus products and no separate system of record to reconcile.Built with customers, designed for adoptionGEN 9 was shaped through extensive engagement with the Data Plus customer base. Customer-driven product direction has always been a defining principle of how Data Plus builds — software for hospitality should be built with the operators who use it, not just for them — and GEN 9 reflects that principle throughout.GEN 9 is also designed for adoption without an implementation project. Existing Data Plus customer data, integrations, reports, and workflows carry forward natively. The move to GEN 9 is, by design, a sign-in change rather than a re-implementation — removing the most common barrier to platform modernization.Availability and Early Adopter ProgramGeneral availability will be at the end of the second quarter of 2026. Existing Data Plus customers can join the GEN 9 Early Adopter Program through their account team to receive priority access ahead of general availability. New Data Plus customer engagements will begin on the next-generation platform at launch.To learn more, request a demonstration, or express interest in the Early Adopter Program, visit https://dphs.com/gen-9/ About Data PlusData Plus is the leading hospitality financial management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 hotel properties across the world, and built for the financial complexity of the hospitality industry.

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