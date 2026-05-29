Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy — Students from Airman Leadership School, Class 26-D, immersed with members of the Italian air force to discover how the 31st Fighter Wing landed at Aeroporto Pagliano e Gori in 1994, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2026.

This is the third ALS class to participate in the Italian immersion and the first class to use a new feature within the ITAF History Museum. English translation is now available through QR codes placed on the Italian history banners, allowing the students to fully engage with the displays.

A total of 48 Airmen marched from their ALS classroom to the ITAF Club, where they received a mission brief and had the opportunity to walk through the museum located on base.

“Bringing ALS students to receive a brief from ITAF personnel reinforces that Aviano Air Base is a shared installation built on partnership and teamwork between our two countries,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Smallridge, ALS instructor. “As future NCOs, ALS students must understand that mission success at Aviano depends not only on technical skills, but also on strong relationships with our Italian partners.”

On April 1st 1994, the 31st Fighter Wing transferred to U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forced Africa and 16th Air Force from Homestead Air Force Base, Florida, and was activated at its current home, Aviano AB. Since then, Airmen and ITAF partners have worked together to accomplish the mission.

“Understanding the history of the base helps students recognize the strategic importance of Aviano and the trust that has been built between both nations over time,” said Smallridge.

The new QR code system provides Wyverns with the full text and audio history of Aviano AB in English, accompanied by photographs and artifacts from the museum. It is now an immersive experience for both sight and sound, connecting Aeroporto Pagliano e Gori and the 31st Fighter Wing.

“It shows how military partnerships extend beyond operations and into everyday interactions within the local community. All of this leads to supervisors with a greater understanding of our unique role and opportunity in the USAF and NATO,” said Smallridge.