MARTAC Partners with Mystic Powerboats to Expand Production Capacity for Autonomous Surface Vessel Deliveries

Partnership combines autonomous maritime expertise and advanced composite manufacturing to accelerate U.S. and allied defense vessel production

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC), a leading provider of high-performance autonomous unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), and Mystic Power boats (Mystic), a leader in high-performance composite vessel construction, today announced a co-production partnership to increase MARTAC’s domestic production capacity to meet growing requirements from U.S. and allied customers.

Demand for autonomous maritime systems is accelerating as defense and national security organizations expand their use of autonomous capabilities in distributed maritime operations, maritime domain awareness, logistics support and force protection. MARTAC’s family of USVs, including the Devil Ray™ and MANTAS™ platforms, has been operationally proven for over ten years in multiple government programs and exercises. The company is now positioned to expand current capacity that meets both near-term needs and can scale with the market demands over time.

Mystic Powerboats brings three decades of expertise in advanced carbon-fiber and composite manufacturing, operating from a nearly 100,000-square-foot production facility equipped with the tooling, workforce and processes required to produce high-strength, lightweight hull structures at scale. Mystic’s proven capabilities in epoxy resin infusion, carbon-fiber lamination and foam-core construction align directly with the materials and methods used in MARTAC’s Devil Ray and MANTAS platforms, making the company an ideal co-production partner for scaling autonomous vessel deliveries.

“Accelerating autonomous maritime capability is imperative as nations place greater emphasis on maintaining maritime awareness, ensuring force protection across distributed maritime operations and protecting critical shipping lanes” said John Cosker, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mystic Powerboats. “We are proud to leverage our heritage of applying advanced technology to deliver high-performance, rigorously tested watercraft to now help advance the autonomous capabilities our nation and our allies need.”

“The United States is home to exceptional marine manufacturing companies with deep expertise in advanced composites and maritime construction,” said “Seamus Flatley, Chief Growth Officer at MARTAC. “Mystic Powerboats is a great example of this ‘made in America’ ingenuity. They are a world-class builder with the advanced composite manufacturing capabilities and skilled workforce needed to produce the high-performance hull structures our platforms require. Partnering with Mystic is a key step in our strategy to rapidly scale production while ensuring that our systems remain operationally proven and ready to deploy.”

MARTAC’s partnership with Mystic is the first of several pending domestic co-production partnerships the company is finalizing that will support a significant expansion of its co-production framework. The distributed production model strengthens MARTAC’s ability to meet operational demand by increasing surge capacity, diversifying the supply chain, and accelerating delivery timelines.

About Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC)

MARTAC is a global leader in Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) solutions, delivering high-performance, modular and operationally-proven autonomous systems to military, security, commercial and scientific customers. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, MARTAC has a proven track record with thousands of hours operating in diverse conditions. MARTAC’s innovative fleet—including the MANTAS X-Class and Devil Ray Expeditionary Class platforms—sets the industry bar for USV endurance, reliability and operational control – combining unprecedented stability, speed and range of coverage that meet real-world mission demands.

About Mystic Powerboats

Mystic Powerboats is a DeLand, Florida-based builder recognized as a leader in high-performance composite vessel construction. Founded in 1996, Mystic Powerboats brings nearly three decades of expertise in advanced carbon-fiber and composite manufacturing, operating from a nearly 100,000-square-foot production facility. For more information, visit mysticpowerboats.com.

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