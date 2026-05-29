Experienced Deportation Defense Practitioner, Nayela Giga Warns About Mistakes putting Immigrants in the U.S. at Risk

Nayela Giga immigration attorney

U.S. immigration is in turmoil, with constant changes affecting bonds, work permits, and deportation orders. Nayela, has defended clients for over a decade.

Today, more than ever, families need clear and responsible guidance. There are legal options that many people are unaware of, and simple mistakes can complicate an immigration case” — Nayela Giga

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As thousands of immigrants face fear, confusion, and misinformation due to immigration changes and enforcement operations in the United States, expert Nayela Esmail Giga has become a trusted voice of guidance for the Latino community.Dedicated to defending immigrants, she warns that many people are making rushed decisions, are becoming victim to scams, or missing important legal opportunities due to a lack of reliable information. She truly believes that everyone has rights and they must understand their rights prior to making any decisions.“Today, more than ever, families need clear and responsible guidance. There are legal options that many people are unaware of, and simple mistakes can complicate an immigration case.” explains Nayela Esmail Giga.As a trusted professional who has dedicated her career to immigration defense, she points out that a leading issue in the current landscape is the rise of unlicensed immigration advisors who promise quick solutions and wrong information that places the immigrant in significant danger with drastic consequences.Among the issues currently causing the most concern within the community are:Asylum Process,Adjustment of Status Applications,Work Permit Concerns,Immigration Bond Issues,Family Petitions,Future of TPS Protections Nayela Giga urges people to seek verified information with a licensed attorney experienced in the deportation field, and avoid acting out of fear or rumors spread on social media.More about Nayela Giga:Nayela Esmail Giga is an immigration attorney, Managing Attorney, and Founder of Legal Defense USA, a Florida-based law firm dedicated to helping immigrant families navigate the U.S. immigration system with confidence and clarity. With more than a decade of experience, she has built a reputation as a trusted advocate in matters involving family-based immigration, deportation defense, citizenship and naturalization, adjustment of status, waivers, and humanitarian relief.As an immigrant herself, Nayela brings a unique perspective to her work, combining personal understanding with strategic legal expertise. Her client-centered approach emphasizes compassionate guidance, clear communication, and strong advocacy during some of the most challenging moments in her clients’ lives.Nayela is a member of The Florida Bar, admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States, and a Certified Florida County and Circuit Civil Mediator. She is also committed to educating immigrant communities about their rights and legal options throughout the United States.

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