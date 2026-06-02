CyberTech Achieves Esri Platinum Partner Status, Strengthening Mission-Critical ArcGIS Capabilities

CyberTech Systems and Software has become a Platinum Partner in the Esri Partner Network (EPN), the highest tier of recognition that Esri extends to partners.

CyberTech is a trusted partner with a strong track record of successful customer engagements and collaboration with other partners” — Thomas Fair, Director of Esri Partner Network

TREVOSE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc. today announced it has become a Platinum Partner in the Esri Partner Network (EPN). Platinum Partner status is the highest tier of recognition that Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology, extends to partners for demonstrating sustained excellence in GIS implementation and client delivery. CyberTech brings more than two decades of enterprise GIS expertise to clients across utilities, state and local government, transportation, and AEC organizations, delivering Managed ArcGIS Cloud Services, Utility Network implementations, and SAP-GIS integration at scale. The designation reinforces CyberTech’s ability to help these organizations modernize enterprise GIS environments, migrate ArcGIS to the cloud, and integrate geospatial intelligence into core operational systems.“CyberTech’s Esri Platinum Partner status reflects our position as one of the deepest GIS experts in the industry, second only to Esri. We build mission-critical ArcGIS systems across utility networks, land records, digital twins, and enterprise GIS at scale, powered by leading cloud platforms including AWS and Microsoft Azure,” said Vish Tadimety, CEO, CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc. “As GIS becomes central to enterprise intelligence, CyberTech is helping clients bring together Esri technology, cloud infrastructure, data fabrics, and AI to build smarter, best-in-class systems with GIS at the core.”For more than 20 years, CyberTech has partnered with Esri to deliver mission-critical enterprise-scale GIS implementations for utilities, transportation agencies, state and local governments, and AEC organizations. CyberTech has led numerous GIS cloud transformations, Utility Network deployments, and systems integrations, helping customers modernize infrastructure systems and embed geospatial intelligence into core business workflows. With deep expertise across the Esri platform and a proven ability to deliver services from planning and design through implementation and operations, CyberTech consistently drives measurable operational outcomes.“Esri congratulates CyberTech on achieving the Esri Partner Network Platinum tier status for their excellent work helping customers implement ArcGIS,” said Thomas Fair, Director of Esri Partner Network. “CyberTech is a trusted partner with a strong track record of successful customer engagements and collaboration with other partners.”The Essex County Office of Public Health Management (ECOPHM) in New Jersey partnered with Esri and CyberTech to modernize its public health operations by embedding geospatial artificial intelligence into its core functions with ArcGIS Enterprise. Working with CyberTech as its Esri partner, ECOPHM was able to build an enterprise GIS program and integrated AI-driven spatial analysis with existing health information systems, enabling teams to forecast flu outbreaks, target rodent control efforts, and monitor environmental health threats before they escalate. It also helped Essex County focus on proactive, data-informed strategies to fulfill its mission to "act earlier, target more effectively, and ensure equitable access to services" for residents.CyberTech will exhibit at the Esri User Conference 2026 in San Diego, California, from July 13 to 17. Attendees can meet the CyberTech team at Booth 719 to discuss Managed ArcGIS Cloud Services, Utility Network migration, and enterprise GIS transformation.About CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc.CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc. is an Esri Platinum Partner with approximately 300 GIS resources specializing in Managed ArcGIS Cloud Services (MACS). With Esri GIS Cloud Specialty and GIS Network Management Specialty certifications, as well as more than 25 years of Esri partnership experience, CyberTech delivers enterprise ArcGIS solutions for utilities, railroads, and government sectors. The company partners with Microsoft and AWS, enabling comprehensive ArcGIS Enterprise implementations across leading hyperscaler platforms. For more information, visit www.cybertech.com About EsriEsri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit esri.com.

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