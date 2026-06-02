TouchPoint One Brings Acuity's Proven AI and Gamification CX Workforce Empowerment Innovations to CCW 2026

TouchPoint One - CCW 2026 TouchPoint One logo

— See Acuity AI Studio, TrainingCamp, Auto QA, and Frontline Draw at the A-GAME Leagues Tiki Beach Pavilion, Booth #1329, June 22-25, Caesars Forum —

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TouchPoint One, a leader in contact center performance management and employee engagement, returns to Customer Contact Week (CCW) 2026 June 22-25 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. At Booth #1329 in the A-GAME Leagues Tiki Beach Pavilion, attendees will experience live demos of the latest Acuity capabilities and meet the team behind the platform that maximizes data, process, and people for the AI and game-mechanics-enhanced, human-empowered CX era. Kick back in the island-themed setup, get stamped in the CCW Demo Drive, and see how Acuity tackles attrition, engagement, quality, and performance challenges across the contact center.Acuity is a cloud-based platform that unifies data management, AI-powered coaching, quality management, and gamification , engaging the full contact center workforce from frontline agents to senior executives. It connects with CCaaS, WFM, CRM, and quality systems to deliver a single operational picture, then puts that data to work through AI-driven coaching, automated quality evaluation, real-time dashboards, and gamification that drives measurable improvements in performance, retention, and customer experience “CCW 2026 comes at a moment when contact center leaders have moved past the AI hype cycle and are asking harder questions about what actually delivers ROI and stands up over time,” said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. “Acuity was built for those questions. The organizations getting real value from AI aren’t the ones chasing tools. They’re the ones with the data foundation, the operational discipline, and the methodology to put AI to work on their terms. We’re bringing four new capabilities to Booth #1329 that show exactly how data, process, people, AI, and game mechanics come together to build contact centers where humans do work worth doing, and the numbers prove it.”𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗲𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗵 #𝟭𝟯𝟮𝟵:• Acuity AI Studio – TouchPoint One’s configurable generative AI engine. AI Studio draws from each client’s proprietary operational data to generate coaching plans, training simulations, quality intelligence, executive insight reports, and workforce stability indicators. See it in action through its first major Sidekick enhancement: individualized agent coaching plans generated from real performance data, evaluated interactions, and the organization’s own scoring logic.• TrainingCamp – AI-powered training simulation that generates realistic practice scenarios in minutes from actual interaction recordings, SOPs, and quality scorecards. Includes automatic post-session coaching plans, transcription and scoring of trainee calls, and executive readiness dashboards. Deployable standalone or as part of Acuity, and built for new-hire day-one success.• Auto QA and Auto CSAT Enhancements – Acuity’s most extensive AI feature set just got more powerful. See the latest advancements in AI-driven quality and compliance evaluation at scale, plus Auto CSAT, which delivers CSAT assessment and insight derived directly from AI-powered evaluation of the customer interaction itself. A more accurate read on customer experience than traditional post-call surveys, drawn from what actually happened on the call.• Frontline Draw (Premiere) – TouchPoint One’s newest gamification innovation premieres at CCW. Poker-themed and built for weekly executive-to-agent engagement, Frontline Draw brings senior leaders into direct, recurring contact with frontline talent in a format that’s competitive, fun, and tied to real performance outcomes.𝗔𝗹𝘀𝗼 𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗵 #𝟭𝟯𝟮𝟵:• CCW Demo Drive – Take a quick Acuity demo, get your card stamped, and enter to win TouchPoint One swag and gift cards.• A-GAME Leagues Gridiron Season XII Kick-Off – Preview the next season of TouchPoint One’s fantasy-sports-style gamification platform and take advantage of early-bird pricing.• Acuity Demos and 1:1 Chats – Book a private session with our team to talk through your performance, quality, coaching, or engagement challenges and map them against what Acuity can do.Acuity aggregates and organizes data from disparate sources to fuel a specialized suite of business tools across performance management, AI coaching, quality management, and gamification. For contact center leaders working to maximize the value of AI while strengthening the human side of their operation, Acuity is the platform built to do both.Learn more at www.touchpointone.com . Follow us on X @TouchPoint_One and LinkedIn.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗵𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝗻𝗲TouchPoint One is the provider of Acuity, a full-spectrum contact center performance management platform that unifies data management, AI-powered coaching, quality management, and gamification. Acuity is used by leading organizations across multiple industries to drive workforce engagement, operational performance, and customer experience outcomes. TouchPoint One is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, visit www.touchpointone.com TouchPoint One, Acuity, Sidekick, IQAssure, TrainingCamp.ai, and A-GAME are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.

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