Minister Naughton congratulates Scoil San Phroinsias on 40 Years at the heart of Tirellan Community

“Anniversaries such as this are not only a celebration of a school building or a date in history, but a celebration of the people who have shaped and sustained the school community over forty years.

“For four decades, Scoil San Phroinsias has been at the heart of the Tirellan community, providing education, care, and opportunity for generations of young people.

“As a DEIS Band 1 school, the commitment shown every day by school leadership and staff in supporting pupils and families is especially commendable. Schools such as Scoil San Phroinsias make a lasting difference in their communities and in the lives of children.”