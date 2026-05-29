Communicating Europe Initiative grants announced ahead of Irish EU Presidency

Grants awarded to 112 organisations and local authorities across Ireland

Grants totalling over €731,000 awarded to projects that enhance public understanding of the EU and Ireland’s role within it

Communicating Europe Initiative of particular significance ahead of Ireland taking on the EU Presidency on 1 July 2026

Local Authority projects have been funded specifically to support new EU Presidency County Pairings Programme

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, and the Minister of State for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne TD, today (29 May), have announced over €731,000 in grants to 112 organisations and Local Authorities under the 2026 Communicating Europe Initiative.

The announcement by the Ministers took place at Citywise Education in Jobstown, Tallaght, a youth education organisation and recipient of a Communicating Europe Initiative grant, reflecting the community-centred spirit of the initiative.

The Communicating Europe Initiative supports projects that enhance the public understanding of the European Union and Ireland’s role within it. In 2026, the Initiative takes on particular significance as Ireland holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, commencing on 1 July. The increased scale of this year's initiative reflects the importance placed on public engagement at community level across the country, in the context of Ireland's EU Presidency.

Among this year's awards, Local Authority projects have been funded specifically to support the EU Presidency County Pairings Programme, under which counties across Ireland are paired with an EU Member State for the duration of the Presidency. These projects will help facilitate direct engagement between local communities and EU Member State diplomatic missions in Ireland.

Speaking at today’s event, Minister McEntee said: “Today's Communicating Europe announcement marks far more than the awarding of grants – it marks the beginning of Ireland bringing Europe directly into communities across the country. These projects will give citizens a real voice in shaping the conversation about Europe and Ireland’s place within it.

“I want to congratulate every successful applicant for helping to ensure our EU Presidency is something people can see, feel and participate in. What is particularly encouraging is the breadth and diversity of organisations – from schools, youth groups and community organisations to universities, arts bodies, local authorities and civic initiatives. These organisations will spark conversations, strengthen European connections and showcase the very best of Ireland on a European stage. This is about giving people a real sense of ownership, pride and participation in Ireland’s EU Presidency.”

Minister Byrne said: “We are close to 4 weeks away from Ireland taking on a significant leadership role in assuming the Presidency of the Council of the EU. The Irish EU Presidency provides a unique opportunity for all of us in Ireland to communicate Europe, to discuss and consider what our EU membership means, and the benefits it brings to our communities. The projects supported by Communicating Europe Initiative grants will provide a valuable contribution to the nationwide discussion on our EU membership and the upcoming Irish EU Presidency.”

The Minister continued: “It has been heartening to see the positive response to the EU Presidency County Pairings programme announced earlier this year. I am also encouraged by the fact that 2026, in the year Ireland takes on the EU Presidency, we have seen the highest number of applicants to this scheme to date, with voluntary organisations, educational bodies, civil society groups and local authorities applying, reflecting strong and growing interest in counties across Ireland. I thank all who applied and I wish every successful recipient well in delivering their projects.”

Successful projects focus on Ireland’s 2026 Presidency of the Council of the EU, as well as the related EU Presidency County Pairings programme. Organisations across the country are hosting EU themed events and informative sessions encouraging communities to engage and learn about the Irish Presidency and EU membership.

ENDS

Press Office

29 May 2026