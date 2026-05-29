Minister Heydon announces new initiative to promote farm safety awareness among children and young people

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, today awarded a five-year contract to Irish Rural Link’s Agrikids to promote greater awareness of farm safety among children and young people at public events and shows nationwide. Commenting on the announcement, Minister Heydon said:

The AgriKids Farm Safe Roadshow will deliver farm safety themed activities and exhibits at agri-shows and public events, including a workshop zone, virtual reality area, 3D farm and an activity table where children will be challenged to identify farm safety risks. Alma Jordan of Agrikids commented:

Briain Smyth, CEO, Irish Rural Link said:

The Department is providing funding of €22,250 for this project in 2026 as part of its dedicated farm safety budget. For further information visit www.gov.ie/farmsafety.

The Department funding will enable Irish Rural Link’s AgriKids to promote children’s and young person's farm safety awareness at various shows and events this year as set out below.

This initiative is part of a series of initiatives to educate children and young people about farm safety in 2026. Other such initiatives include: Funding of €81,665 to Irish Rural Link’s AgriKids for the delivery of the Farm Safety Ambassador Programme to promote farm safety awareness among primary school pupils.

Grant aid to 11 projects that will deliver tractor driving safety awareness training to children aged 14 years and older as part of the recent open call for farm safety, health and wellbeing projects.

(L-R) James Claffery, Irish Rural Link: Alma Jordan, Founder of Agrikids, and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon TD, launching a new initiative to promote farm safety awareness among children and young people at public events and shows nationwide.

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