Tánaiste turns sod on 410 home development in Bishopstown, Co. Cork

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris T.D., today turned the sod on a a significant new mixed-tenure residential development in Bishopstown, Cork that is being delivered with funding from Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI).

Waterfall Avenue, led by Bridgewater Construction, will provide up to 164 much-needed homes for the area.

These homes are being actively delivered under phase 2 of the scheme with phase 3 set to commence in June and deliver a further 246 units.

Speaking at the site in Bishopstown today, the Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris, said: