Tánaiste turns sod on 410 home development in Bishopstown, Co. Cork
Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris T.D., today turned the sod on a a significant new mixed-tenure residential development in Bishopstown, Cork that is being delivered with funding from Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI).
Waterfall Avenue, led by Bridgewater Construction, will provide up to 164 much-needed homes for the area.
These homes are being actively delivered under phase 2 of the scheme with phase 3 set to commence in June and deliver a further 246 units.
Speaking at the site in Bishopstown today, the Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris, said:
Minister for Housing James Browne added:
Dara Deering, CEO of HBFI said:
Paul Barrett of Bridgewater Homes said:
Notes:
Site Information:
- Location: Waterfall Road, Bishopstown, Co. Cork
- Homes: 164 new homes, comprising 64 houses, 46 Duplex and 54 apartments. 46 units will be Part V.
- At present, Bridgewater Homes currently have c. 50 staff employed across their 6 active sites in Cork.
- HBFI are positioned to fund the development of 410 units across two phases at Bishopstown.
HBFI’s Role in Supporting Housing Delivery:
- Since its establishment in 2019, HBFI has approved over €3.3 billion in funding.
- This has supported nearly 17,000 homes across 233 developments in 25 counties.
- 82% of HBFI loans are €20 million or less, demonstrating its strong backing of small and medium‑sized builders.
- Over 40% of homes supported by HBFI to date are social and affordable units.
- Following Budget 2026, HBFI has also secured an additional €200 million in funding capacity, strengthening its ability to respond to financing gaps and accelerate housing delivery in areas where it is most needed.
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