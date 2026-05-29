Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD, welcomes progress made in Endometriosis Services at the Ladies Lounge Event

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD today addressed the Ladies Lounge event at Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) University of Medicine and Health Sciences, highlighting the Government’s continued commitment to strengthening and improving women’s healthcare services across every stage of life. Hosted by HSE Dublin and North East and the Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery at RCSI, the event brings together healthcare professionals, clinicians, researchers and advocates to explore key issues affecting women’s health. These include mental health, fertility and reproductive care, menopause, cardiovascular health, endometriosis, breast cancer care and wider preventative health strategies. Minister Carroll MacNeill said:

With the implementation of the Framework and additional resourcing, there has been huge strides since the first Endometriosis Patient Forum in September 2025: An additional colorectal surgeon has been successfully recruited in Cork, and a temporary colorectal surgeon began work in Tallaght in April 2026, strengthening complex care capacity.

An additional 65 whole-time-equivalent healthcare professionals have been prioritised through the HSE National Service Plan 2026 to expand and fully implement the framework.

There have been substantial increases in referrals and clinics, with new patient activity increasing by 67% across the network in the first quarter of 2026.

The HSE Endometriosis Surgery Abroad Interim Scheme (ESAIS) has facilitated 19 women to access surgery abroad in five different countries across Europe to date, with applications increasing month on month.

Two additional centres have been added to the HSE ESAIS approved list since its inception in October 2025, with another expected to be added in the coming months.

The Irish College of General Practitioners is completing a general practice update this year specifically on endometriosis.

A HSE national campaign around menstrual health, including endometriosis, is in development.

The National Women’s and Infants Health Programme (NWIHP) will host a ‘HSE Endometriosis Services’ stand at this years’ ploughing championships to raise awareness and signpost reliable information and services.

An Endometriosis Advisory Group, including patient advocates meets monthly.

€2 million in funding has been ringfenced for research into all aspects of women’s health, including endometriosis. This is the first time Irish research funding has been dedicated specifically to women’s health

Two education officers are working across the country to deliver the comprehensive Menstrual Information Specialising in Endometriosis (MISE) programme which aims to educate people, particularly in schools, sports clubs and workplaces, on menstrual health, with a focus on endometriosis.

Two permanent two-year endometriosis fellowships have been funded, with the first two candidates due to complete their fellowship in July of this year. Both fellowship positions will be recruited for on a recurring basis, ensuring a pipeline of expertise into public endometriosis services.

Clinicians continue to upskill and attend European educational events focused on endometriosis management.

International accreditation of Irish endometriosis centres is underway, in partnership with international experts, to standardise best practice and raise clinical standards nationally.

As part of Ireland’s upcoming EU Presidency, an EU Endometriosis Conference will take place on 3 December 2026 in Dublin. ENDS

Notes to Editor More About the Ladies Lounge Event Taking place during Women’s Health Month, the Ladies Lounge event focussed on advancing evidence-based practice, improving awareness of women’s health issues, and strengthening integrated care pathways and support services for women throughout their lives. The Ladies Lounge event featured expert speakers from across the healthcare sector covering a broad range of topics, including women’s mental health, postnatal care, reproductive health and fertility services, venous thromboembolism risk across the lifespan, menopause and hormone replacement therapy, female cardiovascular health, recurrent miscarriage supports, and emerging developments in breast cancer care and rehabilitation. The event was attended by approximately 150 delegates and included contributions from healthcare specialists across HSE Dublin and North East, RCSI, maternity services and community healthcare organisations. It provided a platform for shared learning, professional exchange and discussion on the future of women-centred healthcare in Ireland. The Ladies Lounge is a nurse-led educational initiative dedicated to promoting women’s health and empowering women through education, awareness and open conversation around health issues that have historically been under-recognised or under-discussed.

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