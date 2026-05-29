The OPW awarded Grand Prix at prestigious EU Heritage Awards

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is delighted to announce it has been awarded a Grand Prix at the prestigious European Heritage/Europa Nostra Awards 2026 for its training programme to improve energy efficiency in Heritage properties.

The European Commission and Europa Nostra presented five projects with the Grand Prix and one winner with the Public Choice Award for 2026 at the awards ceremony in Cyprus on Thursday night.

Having been among 30 category winners in the EU-wide annual awards, the OPW was selected from among this year’s laureates by the Board of Europa Nostra, based on the recommendation of an independent jury of experts.

The OPW’s project developed practical guidance and a technical training programme to help public authorities improve the energy performance of historic buildings without compromising their heritage value.

The Board of Europa Nostra noted, “This initiative conveys a truly impactful message, demonstrating what can be achieved through climate-focused approaches in the cultural heritage sector, while establishing clear methodologies and training frameworks that are both replicable and transferable. Cultural heritage values and climate action go hand in hand, paving the way towards a sustainable future.”

Accepting the award, Assistant Principal Architect OPW, Tomás O’Connor said, “On behalf of the Office of Public Works, we are deeply honoured to receive this Grand Prix. This initiative demonstrates that climate action and heritage buildings do not have to be at odds. By developing the guidance and upskilling over 400 professionals, we are building the tools and the knowledge to attempt to future-proof Ireland's historic buildings without compromising their essential fabric and heritage value, making them relevant and helping to secure their future. We are very proud to share this work and hope it will provide rich information for others working with historic buildings across Europe.

An achievement like this belongs to many. I want to express my deepest gratitude to our dedicated multi-disciplined colleagues across the OPW — in particular, Audrey Farrell, who has spearheaded this project, Francis Shier, and Caroline Engel Purcell, whose collective experience, expertise, and passion drove this work forward. Our sincere thanks to the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards for this incredible recognition. Thank you for validating that our past truly can light the way to a sustainable future."

Welcoming the news, Rosemary Collier, Head of Heritage Service and Capital Works Delivery at the OPW said: “It is a tremendous honour for the Office of Public Works to receive this Grand Prix Award from the Europa Nostra expert jury. Receiving this recognition from Europa Nostra underlines that the initiative is seen as a transferrable solution to heritage organisations and practitioners across Europe.

It highlights the value of creating a systematic approach to designing safe, well researched and tested energy renovation solutions for historic and heritage buildings and can be a key tool to guide Europe’s journey to a low carbon, climate resilient and sustainable future.”

Minister of State with Responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran T.D. said, “I warmly congratulate my colleagues at the Office of Public Works on this outstanding achievement and on receiving such significant recognition at European level. This award highlights the importance of investing in innovative approaches that protect our shared heritage while supporting Ireland’s climate objectives. The OPW’s work in this area is setting an important standard for the sustainable care of historic buildings, both nationally and across Europe.”