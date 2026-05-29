B-TREAT 2026 Returns to Puglia: A New Kind of Industry Gathering for the Global Wedding and Event Community

As traditional networking loses impact, B-TREAT 2026 offers a new way for the global wedding industry to connect and collaborate.

Most collaborations in our industry do not happen because two people exchanged business cards. They happen because people spend enough time together.” — Alexa Skuba, Co-owner of WEMA Global

BARI, PUGLIA, ITALY, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wedding and event industry has never been more connected. Yet many professionals would argue it has never been more difficult to build meaningful relationships. Thousands of professionals attend conferences, trade shows, networking events, and exhibitions every year. Business cards are exchanged. LinkedIn connections grow. Social media feeds fill with photographs from crowded halls and packed panels. And yet the most important question often remains unanswered: Who would you actually trust with your clients?

B-TREAT was created to explore that question. Returning to Puglia, Italy, from October 25–30, 2026, B-TREAT by WEMA Global brings together a carefully selected group of international wedding planners, luxury venues, hospitality brands, destination representatives, and industry professionals for six days of conversations, experiences, collaboration, and relationship-building in one of Italy's most celebrated regions.

Unlike traditional trade shows or exhibition-based formats, B-TREAT is intentionally designed around human connection rather than visibility. There are no endless exhibition aisles. No race to collect contacts. No pressure to fit meaningful conversations into seven-minute meetings. Instead, participants share experiences, discover destinations together, exchange ideas, discuss industry challenges, and spend time in environments where trust develops naturally.

"Most collaborations in our industry do not happen because two people exchanged business cards," says Alexa Skuba, Co-owner of WEMA Global. "They happen because people spend enough time together to understand how the other person thinks, works, and solves problems. B-TREAT was designed around that reality."

The 2026 edition will welcome professionals from key international markets including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, India, Germany, France, Italy and other European countries. Participants represent a wide range of expertise across destination weddings, luxury events, hospitality, design, photography, tourism, and event production.

At a time when destination weddings continue to expand globally, collaboration across countries has become increasingly important. A planner based in London may work with a venue in Italy, a designer from Dubai, a photographer from France, and clients from the United States. Success depends not only on talent, but on trusted international relationships.

B-TREAT was built to support exactly those connections. The program combines educational sessions, curated networking opportunities, B2B scheduled meetings, destination experiences, site visits, and social gatherings designed to encourage open dialogue between professionals who rarely have the opportunity to meet in such an intimate setting.

The host region, Puglia, offers an ideal backdrop for this format. Over the past decade, Southern Italy has emerged as one of Europe's most desirable destinations for weddings and private celebrations, attracting couples seeking authenticity, hospitality, exceptional cuisine, historic venues, and memorable guest experiences.

But beyond the destination itself, the heart of B-TREAT remains the people. The event is intentionally limited in size to maintain the quality of interactions and preserve the atmosphere that has become one of its defining characteristics. Participants do not attend to compete for attention. They attend to exchange perspectives, challenge assumptions, explore opportunities, and build relationships that often continue long after the event concludes.

As the industry becomes increasingly digital, the value of genuine human connection is only growing stronger. B-TREAT reflects a broader movement within the global wedding and event sector - away from transactional networking and toward curated environments where collaboration can develop with greater depth, trust, and purpose. For many attendees, the event is not simply another date on the calendar. It is where future projects begin, partnerships are formed, and new ideas take shape.

Applications and partnership opportunities for B-TREAT 2026 are now open.

For additional information, visit https://www.wema-global.com/wedding-networking-b-treat-by-wema/ or contact lana@wema-global.com.



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