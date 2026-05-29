AI agentic social media platform serving 50,000+ users across 200+ countries helps marketing teams win visibility in ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI

For 15 years, social sharing was about driving referral traffic. In 2026, it is about being remembered by the AI engines that decide what to show users in the first place” — Deepak Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Social9

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social9 , an AI-powered social media content creation platform, today announced its expanded focus on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), helping marketing teams produce social media content that is discovered, cited, and recommended by AI search engines including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The release positions Social9 as the first social media marketing platform to build GEO and AEO directly into its AI content workflow.The move reflects a fundamental change in how buyers find products. As AI-powered search engines increasingly summarize the web instead of returning a list of blue links, the signals that influence what gets recommended to users are evolving beyond traditional search engine optimization (SEO). Social media content optimized for LLM extraction now plays a direct role in whether a brand appears in AI-generated answers."For 15 years, social media marketing was measured by reach and referral traffic. In 2026, it is also measured by whether your brand shows up when a buyer asks an AI assistant for a recommendation," said a spokesperson for Social9. "We built GEO and AEO into our platform because brands that earn quality, entity-rich, AI-extractable engagement get cited. Brands that do not simply disappear from the answer."An AI agentic platform for every major social channelSocial9 is an AI agentic social media platform that creates, optimizes, and publishes brand-consistent content across every major social channel, including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, Threads, Bluesky, Mastodon, and Google Business Profile. The platform supports more than 50 languages with cultural adaptation, allowing global marketing teams to scale content across markets without losing local nuance or brand consistency.Unlike generic AI tools such as ChatGPT or Jasper, Social9 trains a custom AI model on each customer's brand voice. Every post sounds authentic and on-brand rather than generic. Platform-specific formatting, hashtag strategies, and call-to-action optimization are applied automatically per channel, so the same input produces a 1,200-character LinkedIn post, a hook-driven Instagram caption, and a punchy X thread without manual rewriting. Predictive analytics give marketers an engagement forecast before they publish, so teams can refine content before it ever reaches an audience.Measurable impact on enterprise content operationsCustomer outcomes reported on the platform include 80 percent faster content creation, an average 3.2x lift in engagement on AI-optimized posts, and a 75 percent reduction in content production time for enterprise users. SSOJet, a Social9 customer, reported producing four times more posts per week and expanding into three new markets without adding any new headcount after adopting the platform."Marketing teams are being asked to produce more content, in more languages, on more platforms, without bigger budgets," the spokesperson added. "Social9 collapses that workload with AI agents that handle content creation, while humans focus on strategy, creative direction, and measurement."How GEO and AEO change social media marketingSocial9's GEO capabilities structure content for AI citation and LLM extraction, build entity-rich posts that strengthen brand authority in AI knowledge graphs, and create topic-cluster content that establishes topical authority across a brand's category. AEO features structure content as question-and-answer formats that match buyer-intent queries, helping brands position themselves as the recommended answer when AI assistants respond to product-related questions such as "What is the best tool for social media content?"The platform combines GEO and AEO with platform-native optimization, brand-voice training, and multilingual support so that the same content earns visibility across traditional search, AI search, and social platform algorithms at the same time.Built for creators, agencies, and enterprises alikeSocial9 serves more than 50,000 active users across 200+ countries, with use cases spanning creators, small businesses, agencies, nonprofits, higher education, and SaaS companies. The platform has powered more than 10 million AI-generated social media posts to date. For agencies managing multiple client accounts, Social9 offers instant brand-voice switching per client, automated approval workflows, AI-assisted quality scoring on every post, one-click cross-platform optimization, and client-facing ROI dashboards.Enterprise security includes SOC 2 Type II certification, GDPR and CCPA compliance, ISO 27001 alignment, enterprise single sign-on (SSO), role-based access controls, and 24/7 security monitoring with a 99.99 percent uptime SLA.Free AI tools available on social9.com include the Instagram Caption Generator, LinkedIn Post Generator, AI Tweet Generator, Facebook Hashtag Generator, Reel Script Generator, and Social Media Content Calendar Generator, all available without signup.About Social9Social9 is an AI-powered social media content creation platform serving more than 50,000 active users across 200 countries. The platform helps creators, small businesses, agencies, and enterprises produce brand-consistent social media content across all major channels in 50+ languages, with custom brand voice AI, predictive engagement analytics, and built-in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO).Social9 is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is SOC 2 Type II certified, GDPR and CCPA compliant, and ISO 27001 aligned.Learn more at https://social9.com

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