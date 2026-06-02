Marketing Consultants Group LLC Announces New Technologies/Action Plan to Solve World Food Shortages, Hunger, Starvation

Every 3.6 Seconds A Person Dies Of Hunger. 75% Of Them Are Children. Our New Technologies And Our New, Different, Superior, Results-Proven Action Plan Will Solve World Food Shortages, Hunger, Starvation. (MarketingConsultantsGroup.com/tecnhology) New Technologies Aquaponics and Hydroponics And Our Action Plan Will Solve World Food Shortages, Hunger, Starvation White Paper Authored By Ronnie Schmidt, CEO, Marketing Consultants Group LLC (MarketingConsultantsGroup.com/technology) Marketing Consultants Group LLC - We Help You Sell More Fast. Make More. Do Less. (MarketingConsultantsGroup.com) Ronnie Schmidt, CEO, Marketing Consultants Group LLC Author of the White Paper/Action Plan At Last! New Technologies And Our Action Plan Will Solve World Food Shortages, Hunger, Starvation And The Funds To Implement It (MarketingConsultantsGroup.com/technology)

Every 3.6 seconds someone dies of starvation. 800 million people go to bed hungry. We will use our new Technologies and our Action Plan to solve this problem.

Every 3.6 seconds someone dies of starvation. 800 million go to bed hungry. We will deploy new Technologies and our new Action Plan to solve the world's food shortages, hunger, starvation problem.” — Ronnie Schmidt, CEO, Marketing Consultants Group LLC

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Marketing Consultants Group LLC Will Solve World Food Shortages, Hunger, Starvation with their new Technologies and Action Plan.The company will accelerate the development of new technologies including aquaponics and hydroponics, and a new action plan to solve the world’s hunger problem; new, superior, ad platforms; and its expanded portfolio of marketing and advertising solutions.The White Paper, written by CEO Ronnie Schmidt entitled "New Technologies And Our Action Plan Will Solve World Food Shortages, Hunger, Starvation (And The Funds To Implement It)" is available upon request on the company's web site at MarketingConsultantsGroup.com/technology.

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