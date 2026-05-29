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Tupelo Honey Celebrates 30 Years of Success in Sports, Music, and Entertainment

Emmy Award-winning production company Tupelo Honey celebrates 30 years of creating premium content and production services in sports, music, and entertainment.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This May, Emmy Award-winning production company Tupelo Honey celebrates 30 years of creating premium content and production services across sports, music, and entertainment. Founded by Cary Glotzer in 1996, Tupelo Honey has produced thousands of hours of live produced and packaged programming for linear, streaming, digital, and social platforms, partnering with industry leaders including the NFL, NBA, ESPN, multiple NCAA College Conferences, NBC, ABC, Fox Sports, YES Network, Amazon, YouTube, AKC, PBA, CBS, Turner Sports, A&E, PFL, Live Nation, Nike, TBT and TST.

Over the past three decades, Tupelo’s work has spanned iconic productions ranging from Super Bowl programming, Music Festivals to NFL and Creator Flag Football events, The Arnold Classic, Award shows, Documentaries, and original music series such as The Song.

About Tupelo Honey:
Way back In 1996, Cary Glotzer, an Emmy-Award winner who began his lifelong love of television at NBC when he was just 16, formed his own independent production company. Cary’s wife, Traci, is from Tupelo, MS – his literal “Tupelo Honey.” Thankfully, Cary is better at creating content than naming companies! From humble beginnings to national recognition, Tupelo Honey’s history is a testament to our relentless passion, unwavering vision, and an insatiable drive to exceed expectations.

Tori Duncan
Lucie Content
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Tupelo Honey Celebrates 30 Years of Success in Sports, Music, and Entertainment

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