Pixelology Labs and RecruitmentBricks Forge Strategic GTM Partnership to Expand AI Hiring Across Global Markets

Pixelology Labs and RecruitmentBricks Team sharing the agreement Representatives of Pixelology Labs and RecruitmentBricks during the signing of the strategic GTM partnership agreement in Kochi. A lighter moment from the signing ceremony

Strategic partnership between Pixelology Labs and RecruitmentBricks aims to modernize enterprise hiring through AI automation and intelligent screening.

Pixelology Labs’ in-depth understanding of the HR tech, especially recruitment, along with their strong capability in go-to-market consulting and sales strategy, will accelerate our business growth.” — Vivek Suresh, CEO RecruitmentBricks

KOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixelology Labs , a Kochi-based product strategy consulting and technology consulting firm, has entered into a strategic Go-To-Market (GTM) partnership with RecruitmentBricks , an emerging AI hiring platform startup, to expand intelligent recruitment automation solutions across APAC, GCC, the United Kingdom and Europe.The partnership agreement was officially signed on May 20, 2026, at Pixelology Labs’ headquarters in Kochi, India, in the presence of senior leadership members from both organizations.The signing ceremony was attended by Vivek Suresh, Chief Executive Officer of RecruitmentBricks; Ganapathy I, Chief Product Officer of RecruitmentBricks; Nirmal Mohan, Chief Technology Officer of Pixelology Labs; Sherin Lal, Chief of Digital Strategy; and Jees Varghese Kariyil, Chief of Strategy.Under the partnership, Pixelology Labs will resell, implement and support the RecruitmentBricks platform through its regional partner ecosystem while integrating its consulting, GTM and technology implementation capabilities to strengthen enterprise adoption across key international markets.The collaboration is expected to enhance market access for RecruitmentBricks across the GCC, APAC and European regions while enabling enterprises, recruitment consultancies and fast-growing startups to adopt AI-powered recruitment workflows with greater efficiency and scalability.Pixelology Labs is a technology- and data-driven consulting firm specializing in product strategy consulting, GTM consulting, growth strategy and technology development for startups, scale-ups and medium-sized enterprises. The company works with businesses across India and international markets to support product innovation, digital transformation and market expansion initiatives.RecruitmentBricks has developed an AI-driven enterprise hiring platform designed to solve operational gaps commonly experienced with traditional Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and recruitment workflows. The platform combines AI-powered recruitment automation, candidate evaluation and hiring analytics to improve recruiter productivity and decision-making speed.Key capabilities of the platform include automated resume screening with contextual scoring and justification, AI-powered voice bots for 24/7 candidate evaluation, video interview workflows, automated interview scheduling and real-time recruitment insights.As organizations increasingly face challenges related to high-volume hiring, AI-generated resumes and delayed screening cycles, demand for AI hiring platforms and enterprise recruitment automation solutions continues to grow across global markets.Speaking about the partnership, Vivek Suresh, Chief Executive Officer of RecruitmentBricks, said:“We have great hope with this partnership, as the collaboration with Pixelology Labs will help RecruitmentBricks enter the new markets we have been looking to expand into. Pixelology Labs’ in-depth understanding of the HR technology space, especially recruitment, along with their strong capability in go-to-market consulting and sales strategy, will significantly accelerate our business growth.”Jees Varghese Kariyil, Chief of Strategy at Pixelology Labs, added:“This partnership marks an important milestone for Pixelology Labs, where our product consulting capabilities will now be utilized internally to take innovative products to new markets. We underwent nearly five months of testing, partnership structuring and strategic planning before signing this agreement. This is a mutually beneficial engagement that will help both organizations establish a stronger presence across APAC, GCC and Europe while also expanding our broader consulting capabilities.”The partnership reflects a growing trend where product consulting companies, GTM consulting firms and AI technology startups are collaborating to help enterprises modernize hiring operations through scalable and intelligent recruitment solutions.

Why RecruitmentBricks.ai Partnered with ‪Pixelology Labs‬ | CEO Vivek Suresh

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