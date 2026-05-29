Influential Women Showcases Debbie Haskins: Author, Photographer, and Payroll Specialist

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Using Creativity, Perseverance, and Compassionate Service to Inspire Others Through Writing, Photography, and Community ConnectionDebbie Haskins is a Payroll Specialist, photographer, author, and creative storyteller whose life and career reflect perseverance, compassion, and a deep commitment to encouraging others through both professional service and artistic expression. With more than a decade of experience in emergency response and nonprofit business operations, Debbie has combined her attention to detail, service-oriented mindset, and passion for creativity into a life dedicated to helping others feel seen, appreciated, and inspired.Currently based in the Rochester, New York metropolitan area, Debbie works with CDS Life Transitions, where she is known for her detail-oriented and people-focused approach to payroll and financial operations. Alongside her professional responsibilities, she continues pursuing lifelong passions for writing, photography, and community outreach.Debbie is the author of Lessons and Reflections, an inspirational and encouragement-focused book she began writing between 2018 and 2019 before publishing it in 2021. Drawing heavily from both personal and professional experiences, the book reflects her belief that every life experience — even difficult ones — can ultimately produce growth, strength, and positive outcomes.Her creative journey, however, began long before publishing her book. Debbie has been passionate about writing and photography for most of her life and has practiced photography for more than 40 years. Although photography has not always been her primary profession, she has successfully sold several pieces of her work and continues using photography as a meaningful form of storytelling and personal expression.Writing also comes naturally to Debbie. She frequently creates poems, greeting cards, and inspirational messages rooted in her reflections on everyday experiences and the people she encounters throughout life. She believes every individual has a story worth hearing and that even ordinary moments can carry meaningful lessons and inspiration.One of her most meaningful creative projects involves expanding a poem honoring first responders, veterans, and law enforcement into a song she hopes to one day hear broadcast publicly. As part of her efforts to spread encouragement and appreciation, Debbie has distributed more than 800 business cards featuring her poetry throughout multiple states, including South Dakota, Wyoming, and Alabama.For Debbie, creativity is deeply tied to service, encouragement, and human connection. Whether through photography, poetry, writing, or personal interactions, she strives to uplift others and remind people they are valued.Debbie attributes her success to perseverance and the value of meaningful friendships. She believes in continuing forward even when opportunities do not immediately materialize. Whether reaching out to artists in Nashville or pursuing creative opportunities through platforms like Facebook Messenger and Instagram, she chooses not to interpret silence or setbacks as rejection. Instead, she continues moving in new directions with optimism and determination.Friendships, she believes, are among the most important investments a person can make. Debbie intentionally surrounds herself with people who uplift, encourage, and support one another, and she deeply values the close circles of friends she has built throughout her life. Those friendships continue providing encouragement, positivity, and strength during difficult moments.Her parents have also served as a profound source of inspiration. Debbie credits them as some of her greatest cheerleaders and says their support and encouragement helped shape everything she has accomplished throughout her life.One of the most impactful lessons Debbie has learned is to never allow adversity to stop her from pursuing her goals and dreams. She believes challenges should not define a person’s path, but instead provide opportunities for resilience, growth, and personal transformation.That perspective has become central to the way she approaches life. Debbie believes adversity often teaches people more about themselves than success ever could. Rather than allowing difficult experiences to overpower her, she chooses to view them as opportunities to gain strength, perspective, and renewed purpose.She encourages young women to trust their creativity, draw from their life experiences, and continue pursuing what is in their hearts regardless of negativity or obstacles. Debbie believes people should never stop creating or believing in themselves because many of life’s greatest breakthroughs come after periods of hardship and uncertainty.One of her favorite philosophies is to “bloom where you are planted.” She believes success and fulfillment are not determined by where someone comes from, but by their willingness to continue growing and pursuing purpose wherever life places them.Another powerful influence in Debbie’s life has been watching her parents continue to persevere and embrace life well into their 80s. She has witnessed her father continue forward through dialysis treatments while her mother stood beside him as both caregiver and partner. Their resilience, entrepreneurial spirit, and determination strengthened Debbie’s own belief that it is never too late to continue growing, pursuing dreams, and embracing new opportunities.Kindness, compassion, and genuine care for others remain among the values Debbie considers most important in both her personal and professional life. Whether interacting with coworkers, clients, family, or strangers, she strives to make every person feel appreciated, respected, and supported.Providing excellent customer service is especially important to her. Debbie wants people to walk away from every interaction feeling heard and valued. Even when she cannot directly solve someone’s problem, she hopes to at least guide them toward helpful resources or support. She firmly believes every person carries a unique story and that those stories can teach valuable lessons, strengthen empathy, and positively impact others in unexpected ways.Family also plays a central role in Debbie’s life. She remains very close to her parents, siblings, cousins, and aunts, cherishing the time they spend together. In addition to writing and photography, she enjoys quilting, traveling, and spending time playing games and cards with friends and loved ones.Looking toward the future, Debbie is developing a children’s book series titled Ralphie’s Travel Adventures, told from the perspective of a car exploring the world. The project reflects her continued passion for storytelling, creativity, and inspiring others through imaginative and uplifting experiences.Through her writing, photography, community outreach, and everyday interactions, Debbie Haskins continues using creativity, perseverance, and compassion to encourage others, build meaningful connections, and remind people that even during life’s challenges, hope and purpose can still be found.Learn More about Debbie Haskins:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Debbie-Haskins Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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