Korea’s TelePIX Partners with Bellatrix Aerospace for Next-Generation VLEO Satellite Mission

L to R: Dowon Lee (Business Development Officer), Victor Chun (Chief Business Officer), Rohan Ganapathy (Co-Founder and CEO, Bellatrix), Yashas (Co-Founder and COO, Bellatrix), Amrut Yalagi (AVP of Sales, Bellatrix)

Collaboration integrates TelePIX's advanced optical payload with Bellatrix's Air-Breathing Electric Propulsion platform to showcase VLEO satellite capabilities.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key objectives of the partnership:-Integrate TelePIX's high-resolution wide-swath optical payload "Chouette" with Bellatrix Aerospace 's VLEO satellite platform powered by Air-Breathing Electric Propulsion (ABEP).-Develop a next-generation satellite system capable of sustained operations in Very Low Earth Orbit (150–250 km), enabling persistent high-resolution Earth Observation.-Demonstrate the integrated VLEO mission through a planned technology demonstration launch in 2028.-Explore future opportunities for constellation-scale deployments and commercial VLEO missions following successful in-orbit validation.Space AI solutions company TelePIX (CEO: Seongick Cho) announced on May 28 that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indian space propulsion company Bellatrix Aerospace for a Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) satellite mission.On May 27, the two companies held an MOU signing ceremony at "SpaceLab," TelePIX's next-generation satellite payload development facility located in Daejeon, South Korea. The ceremony was attended by major representatives from both organizations, including TelePIX CEO Seongick Cho, Vice President Seonghui Kim, and Bellatrix Aerospace CEO Rohan M. Ganapathy, COO Yashas Karanam, and Vice President Amrut Yalagi.Under the agreement, TelePIX and Bellatrix will custom develop a VLEO Earth observation satellite around the Chouette payload, aimed at securing high-quality geospatial data. The concept combines TelePIX's high-resolution optical payload "Chouette," currently under development, with Bellatrix's VLEO satellite platform equipped with its proprietary Air-Breathing Electric Propulsion system. Bellatrix will provide the satellite bus, including propulsion, power, thermal control, and attitude control systems, while TelePIX will supply the optical payload and support system integration.VLEO satellites operate at altitudes of approximately 150–250 km, lower than conventional Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. Their closer proximity to Earth enables significantly higher-resolution imaging capabilities. Industry experts expect the VLEO market to grow rapidly in the coming years, particularly for defense, precision observation, and disaster monitoring applications.However, the VLEO environment presents significant atmospheric drag, making high-efficiency propulsion technology essential for long-term operation. TelePIX stated that Chouette has been designed with a form factor optimized specifically for VLEO environments, unlike conventional optical payloads currently on the market. Through this collaboration, the companies aim to realize a satellite system capable of stable operations even in VLEO conditions.Chouette features a wide-swath optical imaging system with more than twice the observation width of comparable satellites currently on the market. Combined with TelePIX's proprietary AI-based image processing technology, the payload is designed for applications across defense, disaster response, and environmental monitoring sectors.The companies are targeting a 2028 launch and mission commencement, and will cooperate on launch operations, early orbit operations, and overall satellite mission management. They further plan to explore opportunities for future satellite constellation deployments and expanded commercial missions.This collaboration also marks an expansion of TelePIX's optical payload capabilities from traditional LEO applications into the VLEO domain. The company also plans to strengthen cooperation with India's rapidly growing NewSpace ecosystem and expand its presence in overseas markets. India has recently emerged as a major global NewSpace hub following the liberalization of its private space industry.Seongick Cho, CEO of TelePIX, commented: "VLEO satellites are emerging as a key segment of the next-generation high-resolution Earth observation market, and advanced satellite operation technologies are essential for stable long-term operations. Through our collaboration with Bellatrix, we plan to extend TelePIX's optical payload technology into the VLEO domain while strengthening the foundation for global market expansion."Rohan M. Ganapathy, CEO of Bellatrix Aerospace, stated: "We are excited to partner with TelePIX, whose innovative wide-swath optical payload technology is exceptionally well suited for VLEO missions. While a small, low-drag satellite may be sufficient for an initial technology demonstration mission, deploying meaningful payloads and building commercially viable constellations in VLEO will require larger satellite platforms supported by significant advancements in propulsion technology. Operating constellations in VLEO has the potential to deliver game-changing improvements in optical imaging resolution compared to conventional LEO systems today."

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