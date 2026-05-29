AI Shapes the Future of Business Analysis: 7th European BA-Day Unites Global Industry Experts

7th European Business Analysis Day

Europe's premier conference for Business Analysis (BA) brought together more than 170 participants from over 30 countries

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th European Business Analysis Day successfully concluded its three-day premium virtual event today. Running from May 27 to May 29, 2026, Europe's premier conference for Business Analysis (BA) brought together more than 170 participants from over 30 countries. While the core audience hailed from across Europe, the event achieved a truly global reach with active attendance from the USA, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Australia.The entire conference was organized and proudly hosted by its main sponsor, masVenta Business GmbH, Germany's leading specialist in Business Analysis consulting and professional training.This year’s digital gathering put a massive spotlight on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its direct impact on requirements engineering and process transformation.The fully digital conference kicked off on May 27 with an exclusive pre-conference workshop led by renowned industry expert Angela Wick. Her hands-on session, “Integrating AI into Business & System Processes,” provided corporate analysts with concrete blueprints to embed AI technologies seamlessly into existing enterprise end-to-end processes.The main conference day on May 28 was highlighted by an inspiring keynote presentation from the globally acclaimed BA expert Jamie Champagne, who energized the audience with actionable strategies for impactful analysis. Following the keynote, a powerhouse lineup of 40 world-class speakers delivered elite industry insights across four parallel specialized tracks:• Core Skills: Mastering advanced modeling and core BA toolkit essentials.• Career & Leadership: Developing strategic soft skills and transitioning from executor to changemaker.• Techniques: Analyzing practical, global frameworks and real-world success stories.• AI in Business Analysis: The highly anticipated focal track exploring how generative AI redefines the analyst’s role, shifting the paradigm from AI-assisted workflows to leading the automated technological revolution.To tie the entire event together, the final day on May 29 offered a deep-dive post-conference masterclass with internationally acclaimed BA thought leader Adrian Reed. His intensive session equipped participants with the advanced strategic tools necessary to navigate volatile business landscapes and drive immediate organizational value."We are absolutely thrilled by the immense diversity and level of engagement of this year's event," stated Iurii Gomon, Co-Organizer and passionate Business Analyst. "Seeing more than 170 professionals from six different continents connect, debate, and share knowledge at this year's BA-Day proves how crucial our community is. Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a futuristic wave—it is the driving force behind modern corporate transformation, and business analysts are the ones who must ethically and efficiently guide enterprises through this shift."Attendees of the 7th European BA-Day retain post-event benefits, including full access to all session recordings, presentation slides, and eligibility for Continuing Development Units (CDUs) toward their IIBA recertifications.For more information about the event highlights, please visit the official conference website at ba-day.com.

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