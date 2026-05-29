With over 6,000 lives saved, LifeVac Europe® calls for anti-choking devices to become a mandatory first aid item

LifeVac® Device

LifeVac® is a non-invasive airway clearance device designed to help remove an obstruction when standard BLS has failed or cannot be performed.

Help was available in a critical moment, meaning children still have parents, parents still have children, and grandparents remain around the dinner table sharing memories.” — Eric Banagan, Founder & Managing Director of LifeVac Europe®

EXETER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten years after the first recorded UK save, LifeVac Europe® , the Devon based manufacturer of LifeVacacross the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is calling for its Class I medical devices, regulated by the FDA, MHRA, TGA, HPFB, MOH, and SAHPRA, to become a mandatory part of first aid kits.Created by Arthur Lih in the United States after witnessing a child choking on a grape, LifeVacis a non-invasive airway clearance device designed to help remove an obstruction when standard Basic Life Support (BLS) has failed or cannot be performed.That single devastating moment sparked an invention that has saved more than 6,000 lives from the UK to the USA, Canada to Brazil, and Australia to Spain, in homes, restaurants, schools, nurseries, hospitals, care homes, and retail sites.Eric Banagan, Founder & Managing Director of LifeVac Europe, said: “Every one of the reported saves represents someone who is here today because a LifeVacdevice was used when standard BLS procedures were unsuccessful. Help was available in a critical moment, meaning children still have parents, parents still have children, and grandparents remain around the dinner table sharing memories that otherwise may have never been made.”“We’d love to live in a world where these devices were never needed, but the reality is that choking emergencies happen silently, quickly, and without warning, so people must be prepared. In the UK, ambulance target response times are eight minutes, yet potential brain damage can occur after just four, meaning every second counts. The evidence shows LifeVacsaves lives, and we believe these devices should become a mandatory part of first aid kits.”One of the reported saves belongs to Lizzie Arora Harmon, who commented: "I was eating breakfast with my son when a piece of apple became lodged in my windpipe and I couldn’t breathe or move. James stayed calm, got the LifeVacfrom the boot of my car, and used it to dislodge the apple. Paramedics later told me that if I had been home alone that day, I would have died and James would have lost his mum. We want everyone to know about LifeVacso they’re prepared if disaster strikes."Lewis Steeper, Co-Founder of The Oliver Steeper Foundation , added: “Following the heartbreaking loss of our son, Oliver, in a choking incident, we know that a normal day can turn into an emergency within seconds. No parent, teacher, carer, or colleague ever expects to face this situation, yet it happens daily in homes, schools, nurseries, restaurants, and workplaces. More than 6,000 reported saves is incredible, and we are committed to raising awareness and fundraising to help provide LifeVacdevices to childcare settings across the UK, so more families are protected before tragedy strikes.”Eric concluded: “Our mission is to see LifeVacbecome a mandatory part of first aid, rather than simply an optional device used when standard BLS fails or cannot be performed, so more homes and workplaces are equipped to respond to choking emergencies and more lives can be saved.”For more information visit https://www.lifevac.uk and for interviews, images and kits, contact Natalie Trice via natalietrice@natalietrice.co.ukENDSNotes to EditorsLifeVac Europeis a family owned company dedicated to saving lives in emergency choking situations when standard BLS procedures have not been successful.LifeVacis manufactured in Devon for the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and is regulated as a Class I medical device by authorities including the FDA, MHRA, HPFB, MOH, AMAR, IMA, SAHPRA, and TGA. It is also UKCA and CE marked.LifeVac Europeis ISO 13485 accredited, reflecting its commitment to the highest standards of medical device manufacturing quality and safety. There have been more than 6,000 reported lives saved worldwide. LifeVacis used across 32 countries, trusted by thousands of organisations globally, including NHS settings, and supported by 15 peer reviewed medical publications.UK Government Active Safety Alert and RecallIn 2024, the UK government issued a device safety alert warning that counterfeit and unbranded copies of LifeVacanti-choking devices may fail to work correctly or worsen choking incidents if used. Full alert: UK Government Device Safety Alert DSI/2024/003 and Government recall, https://www.gov.uk/product-safety-alerts-reports-recalls/product-recall-counterfeit-anti-choking-devices-2405-0111 The Oliver Steeper FoundationFollowing the devastating loss of their son, Oliver Steeper, in September 2021 after a tragic choking incident at a nursery in Kent, Oliver’s parents established The Oliver Steeper Foundation in his memory to help protect children across the UK. The registered charity was created with a clear mission: to provide childcare and early years settings with access to genuine LifeVacanti choking devices for use in choking emergencies when first aid has been attempted and failed, or cannot be performed.Since launching in 2023, the Foundation has worked tirelessly to raise awareness around choking prevention and emergency preparedness, while supporting nurseries and childcare providers through fundraising and the distribution of potentially life saving LifeVacdevices. Each device costs between £70 and £102, and the charity continues to rely on public support to expand its reach nationwide. Oliver’s legacy now lives on through the Foundation’s work, helping to bring hope, action, and additional layers of protection to families and childcare settings across the country.For more details go to https://www.tosf.org.uk

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