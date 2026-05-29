Richmond District Traffic Alert: Sections of Applewood and Echoway roads in Chesterfield to close for a pipe project

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will install underdrain pipes on Route 2491 (Applewood Road) between 3820 and 3850 Applewood Road and Route 2465 (Echoway Road) between 3821 and 3801Echoway Road in Chesterfield County for a pipe replacement project. Work will start June 2, weather permitting.

Work will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is expected to be completed on June 3. The road will reopen after 4 p.m. daily during the installation.

Residents will maintain access to their properties throughout the duration of the project.

Drivers should follow the posted detour as follows:

Eastbound Traffic: Travel east on Echoway Road, east on Route 2490 (Cliffwood Road), north on Route 2492 (Ballwood Road), and west on Route 2491 (Applewood Road).

Westbound Traffic: Travel east on Applewood Road, south on Ballwood Road, west on Cliffwood Road, and west on Echoway Road.

Motorists may contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, on the free mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.