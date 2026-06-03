Canadian Patients Explore International Healthcare Options Amid Local Access Challenges

Canadian Patients Choose Medical Tourism for Faster Care Pramod Goel, Founder and CEO of PlacidWay PlacidWay Medical Tourism

PlacidWay observes growing Canadian interest in medical tourism for treatments ranging from dental and fertility care to specialized healthcare services

Beyond cost and wait times, patients are seeking access to specialized healthcare services and treatment options that may not be readily available through traditional care pathways.” — Pramod Goel, Founder and CEO of PlacidWay

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long wait times, high private costs, and limited availability of specialized treatments are prompting Canadian patients to explore international healthcare options. According to the Fraser Institute’s Waiting Your Turn 2025 report, the median wait from general practitioner referral to treatment in Canada reached 28.6 weeks, with an estimated 1.4 million procedures pending nationwide.In this context, medical tourism has emerged as a structured research pathway for Canadians seeking both common procedures and treatments not readily available domestically. PlacidWay Medical Tourism, a global healthcare marketplace, has observed growing Canadian interest in dental care, cosmetic and plastic surgery, bariatric procedures, fertility services, regenerative medicine programs, wellness services, and other international healthcare options.“Canadian patients are increasingly using international research to supplement local healthcare options,” said Pramod Goel, Founder and CEO of PlacidWay. “Beyond cost and wait times, patients are seeking access to specialized healthcare services and treatment options that may not be readily available through traditional care pathways.”Canadian Healthcare Access PressuresCanada’s public healthcare system continues to play a central role, but patients often face challenges in accessing timely care. Statistics Canada reports that 83% of patients waiting more than three months to see a specialist indicate that these delays affect daily life, compared with 44% of those seen within one month.Dental care, cosmetic procedures, bariatric surgery, and fertility treatments are often privately financed, creating an incentive for patients to research more affordable options abroad. Health Canada notes that one-third of Canadians lack dental insurance, with many avoiding care due to costs.Expanding Research Beyond Traditional Procedures Canadian Medical Tourism research increasingly includes healthcare services beyond traditional elective procedures, requiring patients to carefully evaluate provider qualifications, treatment protocols, costs, and follow-up care.“These specialized treatments are typically unavailable through the public system, and patients need to understand clinical protocols, provider credentials, treatment risks, and recovery requirements,” said Goel. “Research-driven medical tourism allows Canadians to make informed decisions about options they otherwise cannot access locally.”Patient Decision FactorsPlacidWay notes that patients exploring international care are asking detailed questions before choosing providers:- Who will perform the procedure?- What experience does the doctor have?- What diagnostics are required before treatment?- What is included in the treatment package?- What recovery time is expected?- What happens if complications occur?- What follow-up support is available after returning to Canada?- What costs are included, and what costs are separate?The marketplace emphasizes that medical tourism research supplements, rather than replaces, local medical guidance. Patients are encouraged to consult qualified healthcare professionals, verify provider credentials, and compare multiple international options before traveling.Popular International DestinationsAccording to PlacidWay, Canadian patients are researching treatments across several countries:• Mexico: Dental care, bariatric surgery, cosmetic surgery, fertility treatment, regenerative medicine programs and specialized healthcare services.• Colombia: Cosmetic surgery, fertility care, dental treatments, and regenerative medicine.• Costa Rica: Dental care, elective surgery, and cosmetic procedures.• Turkey: Dental restorations, hair transplantation, bariatric surgery, orthopedics, cosmetic surgery, and advanced treatment programs.• South Korea: Technology-supported healthcare, diagnostics, cosmetic surgery, dermatology, dental care, and specialized hospital services.• Thailand: Plastic surgery, dental care, regenerative medicine programs, wellness programs, and gender affirmation surgery.Each destination presents unique pricing, regulatory requirements, travel considerations, and recovery protocols, which Canadian patients must evaluate before pursuing treatment abroad.Supporting Informed Medical Travel DecisionsPlacidWay encourages Canadians to approach medical tourism with preparation and realistic expectations. Patients should review credentials, compare multiple providers, understand risks, clarify aftercare requirements, and consult qualified healthcare professionals when appropriate.As global healthcare options become more visible, PlacidWay aims to help Canadian patients move from confusion to clarity. By providing access to research tools, destination comparisons, treatment information, and direct provider communication, the platform supports a more informed approach to medical travel.About PlacidWay Medical TourismPlacidWay is a global medical tourism marketplace connecting patients with hospitals, clinics, doctors, and wellness centers worldwide. The platform provides information across treatment categories including dental care, cosmetic and plastic surgery, bariatric surgery, fertility services, wellness programs, regenerative medicine information, and other international healthcare services.

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