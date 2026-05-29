MEC Lebogang Maile congratulates Bafana Bafana ahead of FIFA World Cup departure to Mexico

The qualification of Bafana Bafana to the world’s biggest football stage is a moment of immense national pride and a demonstration of the progress of South African football. The team carries with it the hopes, aspirations and dreams of millions of South Africans who continue to find unity, inspiration and patriotism through sport.

As their name, Bafana Bafana, echoes across the continent and the world, the team continues to embody the spirit, determination and resilience of the South African people on the global stage.

MEC Maile said the national team has become a symbol of resilience, discipline and excellence, inspiring young people across communities to pursue their talents and remain committed to positive nation-building values.

“As Gauteng, the Home of Champions, we are proud of the contribution our province continues to make towards the development of sport and nurturing of talent that can compete on the global stage. Bafana Bafana’s participation in the FIFA World Cup affirms that South African football has the capability, quality and fighting spirit to stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world,” said MEC Maile.

The MEC further emphasised that sport remains a powerful instrument for social cohesion, youth development and national unity, particularly during moments when the country rallies behind its national teams.

“We call upon all South Africans to unite behind Bafana Bafana and support the team throughout the tournament. They are not only representing the badge on their jerseys, but the spirit and pride of an entire nation,” added MEC Maile.

The Gauteng Provincial Government wishes the players, technical team and the South African Football Association a safe journey and a successful campaign in Mexico.

Media Enquiries:

Onwabile Lubhelwana

Spokesperson: MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Mobile: 071 531 4513

Email: Onwabile.Lubhelwana@gauteng.gov.za

Phaladi Seakgwe

Director Communications: Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Cell: 0790751673

E-mail: phaladi.seakgwe@gauteng.gov.za

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