Minister Willie Aucamp welcomes back 2025/26 Marion Island overwintering team

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp, welcomed the 2025/26 Marion Island overwintering team back to South Africa on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, following his instruction for their urgent evacuation after delays affecting the departure of the SA Agulhas II relief voyage.

“While the temporary closure of the base is unfortunate following the emergency evacuation, my team and I felt it important to prioritise the safety and well-being of our people,” said Minister Aucamp. “That is why I ordered the evacuation and it was worth it.”

The delays were caused by the unavailability of crucial fuel products that are mixed with normal diesel and are used to create the special polar diesel required to keep the base running within extremely low outside temperatures that would crystalise normal diesel. The vessel was authorised to sail on “Ice Mode”, which is the use of maximum speed in order to reach Marion Island as quickly as possible.

Owing to the importance of the research and environmental management programmes being undertaken at the base, Minister Aucamp has confirmed that the Department is working hard to get the base back up and running, with a full team and adequate supplies. It is hoped that this can be achieved within two-to-three weeks, dependent on a couple of factors including safe weather conditions that allow helicopter operations at the base.

During the engagement with the team, the Minister thanked the overwintering team and their families for their patience and support during the past couple of weeks, after which he and the Director-General, Ms Nomfundo Tshabalala handed out certificates to the whole team.

“Now that we have secured the wellbeing of our people, we will work to restart the systems at the base, undertake repairs, restock the food and fuel supplies, while also initiating various interventions to mitigate against future risks during all voyages to the three South African remote scientific bases,” said the Minister.

To start with, the Department has secured an 18-month supply of polar diesel so that the base has a sufficient contingency of fuel. “We are also looking into the procurement of a large fuel depot facility where this polar fuel could be stored, not only for our own use, but also for the potential use of other countries that operate polar bases.

“South Africa remains committed to its Antarctic and sub-Antarctic research programme, which contributes significantly to climate science, biodiversity conservation, oceanographic research, and global environmental monitoring” the Minister said.

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