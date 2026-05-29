Minister Leon Schreiber commends BMA for R1 Billion drug bust at Beitbridge

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, commends the Border Management Authority (BMA), the Hawks, SAPS K9 units, and all law enforcement officials involved in what is likely the single biggest breakthrough against the drug trade in South African history.

On 27 May 2026, a coordinated operation at the Beitbridge Port of Entry led to the interception of a truck travelling through Zimbabwe into South Africa. The truck was flagged through intelligence ahead of its arrival by the BMA’s National Targeting Centre. Upon arrival at the port, the vehicle was subjected to a non-intrusive cargo scan using the sophisticated truck scanner on site, which confirmed the presence of suspicious anomalies and revealed the existence of a hidden compartment.

Officials then conducted an extensive physical search, painstakingly dismantling the truck over more than eight hours before discovering approximately 713 000 grams of methaqualone, commonly known as ABBA, a substance widely used in the manufacture of mandrax.

The Hawks and SAPS K9 units were subsequently called in to assist with the operation. The seized drugs carry an estimated street value of R998.2 million - just under R1 billion.

Three Malawian suspects were arrested and are currently detained at the Musina Police Station, while the Hawks continue investigations into the origin and intended destination of the consignment.

Minister Schreiber said: “This operation constitutes likely the single biggest success in recent times against the drug trade and cross-border smuggling. It demonstrates beyond a shadow of a doubt that our investment in intelligence-driven work as well as digital transformation, is empowering the BMA to restore the rule of law at South Africa’s borders.”

Minister Schreiber concluded: “I commend the women and men of the BMA for their commitment and diligence that resulted in this breakthrough. It sends a powerful message to would-be smugglers that South Africa is clamping down on illegality through intelligence and technology. This, as one of the most successful anti-smuggling operations our country has seen, shows that the BMA’s strategy is yielding result and serves to motivate us to do even more to restore the rule of law.”

Media Enquiries:

Carli van Wyk – Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 079 166 3899

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