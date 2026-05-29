Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment warns public of shellfish consumption in Saldanha Bay and surrounding areas

DFFE warns public of shellfish consumption in Saldanha Bay and surrounding areas

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) warns the public not to collect or consume any wild shellfish from Saldanha Bay and surrounding coastal areas until further notice.

Recent monitoring undertaken on 25 May 2026 has detected very high levels of Paralytic Shellfish Toxins (PST) in mussels and oysters in the Saldanha Bay farms, with toxin levels recorded at more than 15 times the regulatory safety limit. High concentrations of toxin-producing phytoplankton (Alexandrium catenella) have also been recorded, indicating a significant harmful algal bloom.

The production areas in Saldanha Bay have been closed for harvesting for human consumption. At this stage, it is not clear how widespread this risk is along the West Coast, and toxin levels may vary across different areas.

Consumption of contaminated shellfish e.g. mussels, can cause serious illness (paralytic shellfish poisoning) and may be life-threatening. Members of the public are strongly advised to avoid harvesting or eating any wild shellfish from Saldanha Bay and surrounding coastal areas until further notice.

For media enquiries, please contact Zolile Nqayi on 082 898 6483 / znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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