South African Police Service welcome arrest of two government officials attached to the Office of Premier in Mpumalanga

Two Mpumalanga government officials arrested for the murder of a forensic investigator who was attached to the MP Government

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has welcomed the arrest of two government officials attached to the Office of the Premier in Mpumalanga in connection with the murder of Mr Mabidi Mashaba.

The suspects were arrested by the SAPS Tshwane District Organised Crime Investigation unit following extensive investigations into the killing of Mr Mashaba, a senior government official who was attached to the Mpumalanga Provincial Government.

Mr Mashaba was a forensic investigator responsible for investigating allegations involving individuals who had allegedly secured government positions using fraudulent qualifications.

The murder occurred in September 2023 while Mr Mashaba was travelling from Mpumalanga to Pretoria. During the attack, his vehicle was sprayed with more than 20 bullets. At the time, the suspects took his work laptop and sensitive documents.

Mr Mashaba later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Lieutenant General Dimpane has applauded the investigating team for their dedication and commitment in ensuring that those allegedly responsible for the murder are brought to book.

“The arrest of the two suspects demonstrates SAPS’ unwavering commitment to ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the investigation of serious and organised crimes, particularly cases involving the targeted killing of individuals serving the interests of justice and accountability within government institutions,” said Lieutenant General Dimpane.

The Acting National Commissioner further reiterated that SAPS remains resolute in rooting out criminality, irrespective of the position or status of those implicated.

The one suspect, Eckson Mkondo has already appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s court on a charge of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, his matter is remanded to the 4th of June 2026 for a formal bail application.

The second suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s court on Friday, 28 May 2026 on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

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