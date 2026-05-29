ThreeBestRated® Honors Mortgage Expert Kelly Prsa for Helping Canadians Navigate Home Financing With Confidence

Kelly Prsa

Kelly Prsa

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising interest rates, changing financial circumstances, and complicated mortgage terms can make home financing stressful and overwhelming for many Canadians. Without the right guidance, borrowers often struggle to find mortgage solutions that align with long-term financial well-being.

Helping Canadians make informed and confident mortgage decisions, Kelly Prsa at Verico Equity Plus Mortgages Inc., has built a reputation for honest guidance, personalized support, and decades of industry expertise. In recognition of her dedication to helping clients achieve financial stability through tailored mortgage solutions, ThreeBestRated® has honored Kelly Prsa among Windsor’s top mortgage brokers.

A Career Built on Decades of Financial Services Experience

Kelly Prsa’s professional journey in the financial services industry began in 1987. Over the years, she developed extensive expertise in residential mortgage financing, eventually shifting her focus exclusively to mortgages in 2009.

Today, Kelly specializes in all areas of residential mortgage financing, including mortgage refinancing, home purchases, transfers, renewals, debt consolidation, financing for self-employed individuals, mortgage solutions for seniors, poor credit solutions, and support during major life transitions such as marital breakdowns.

As a Level 2 mortgage broker, Kelly also has access to sub-prime and private lending options, allowing her to assist clients who may not qualify through traditional lending institutions.

A Personalized Approach Rooted in Integrity and Trust

What continues to set Kelly apart is her deeply personal approach to client relationships. She believes every client should be treated with the same care and honesty she would offer a neighbor, friend, or family member.

Kelly focuses on helping clients fully understand the responsibilities and long-term commitments associated with a mortgage. She takes time to explain mortgage terms, payout penalties, refinancing implications, and the overall financial impact of each decision so clients feel informed and reassured throughout the process.

For Kelly, the relationship does not end once the mortgage process is complete. She remains available to provide ongoing guidance, answer questions, and help clients better understand their mortgage products and financial options whenever needed.

Tailored Mortgage Solutions Designed Around Client Goals

Every borrower’s situation is unique, and Kelly believes mortgage solutions should reflect individual needs, lifestyles, and future goals rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

By taking the time to truly understand her clients and their families, Kelly recommends mortgage products that align with both immediate financial requirements and long-term objectives. Her combination of experience, industry knowledge, and genuine care allows her to create solutions that support sustainable financial success.

Whether helping first-time homebuyers, homeowners seeking refinancing options, self-employed professionals, or individuals rebuilding their credit, Kelly remains committed to finding practical and personalized financing pathways.

At the heart of Kelly Prsa’s work is a sincere desire to help clients succeed financially and pay off their mortgages responsibly and strategically. Integrity, transparency, and long-term client relationships continue to guide every aspect of her work. To get in touch with Kelly Prsa, visit refinancepro.ca.

Kelly Prsa - Mortgage Broker Level 2
Verico Equity Plus Mortgages Inc. (Lic. 11031)
+1 5199652912
kprsa@mortgageteam.ca
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ThreeBestRated® Honors Mortgage Expert Kelly Prsa for Helping Canadians Navigate Home Financing With Confidence

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Contact
Kelly Prsa - Mortgage Broker Level 2
Verico Equity Plus Mortgages Inc. (Lic. 11031)
+1 5199652912 kprsa@mortgageteam.ca
Company/Organization
ThreeBestRatedⓇ
311 RANCH ROAD 620 S STE 211
AUSTIN, Texas, 78734-4776
United States
+1 833-488-6888
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ThreeBestRated® was created in 2014 with the simple goal of finding the top 3 local businesses, professionals, restaurants, health care providers, and everything in-between, in any city. Every business is meticulously handpicked by our employees. We check business’s reputation, history, complaints, ratings, proximity, satisfaction, trust, cost, general excellence, reviews, and more, using our 50-Point Inspection. We only display businesses that are verified by our employees. Other places will call this “hard work” and “unnecessary”. We call it “due diligence” and “the right thing to do”. Our website is updated on a regular basis for quality and the latest business information. ThreeBestRated® has the honor of helping 4.5 million customers every month find the best businesses in any city – without any effort!

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