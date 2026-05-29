Collection of media accreditation to cover the title deeds handover ceremony in Setlagole, 28 to 29 May

Collection of media accreditation to cover the title deeds handover ceremony in Setlagole

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the title deeds handover ceremony scheduled to take place at Setlagole Thusong Service Centre, North West province on the 29 May 2026 are advised to collect media accreditation cards as follows:

Day 01: Thursday, 28 May 2026

Time: 16:00 – 19:00

Venue: Ratlou Library, Setlagole

Day 2: Friday, 29 May 2026

Time: 07:00 - 08:00

Venue: Setlagole Thusong Service Centre

Required Documents for collection:

 Valid ID/passport

 Driver’s license

 Press card or letter of assignment from the editor

For Accreditation Queries:

 Ishmael Selemale on 073 163 1123 (GCIS National Office)

 Karabo Diale on 062 011 6948 (GCIS NW Provincial Office)

 Fhatuwani Mutangwa on 071 370 7801 (Department of Land Reform and Rural Development)

Media enquiries: Linda Page, Chief Director: Strategic Communications (DLRRD) on 083 460 4482.

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